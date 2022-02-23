Hyundai Creta SX Updated – Gets Instrument Cluster Of Top Variant

Hyundai Creta is due for a comprehensive facelift later this year that will see it undergo radical design updates

Hyundai has discreetly updated the second top-spec variant in the Creta lineup with a new feature onboard. The second-most premium trim in the compact SUV’s lineup- SX has now received an additional feature in the package. The updates are mostly related to features available inside the cabin.

Competition in the Indian passenger vehicle market has been rampant in recent times, especially in the compact and subcompact SUV segments. Hence automakers have been relentlessly trying to update their respective product lineup by providing feature updates or introducing some special edition models.

Hyundai Creta SX- Features on offer

In this case, the Korean carmaker has added a semi-digital instrument console in the driver’s display which is borrowed from the top-spec SX Option trim. It replaces the analogue cluster seen in the lower variants.

Other than this, the feature list of the SX trim remains unchanged. This trim misses out on a few cool features like ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVMs and leather upholstery that are available in the top-spec variant. Take a look at the update in the video below by The Car Show.

Barring a few creature comforts, SX variants of Creta are very well loaded with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, power adjustable ORVMs, a multifunction steering wheel, a rear parking camera and more. It is equipped with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts, ESC etc.

Powertrain Options

The SX trim of Creta is available with all three engine options including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. A six-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard in the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel.

Whereas the 1.5-litre petrol unit is also offered with a CVT automatic gearbox and the oil burner is available with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. On the other hand, the turbocharged petrol motor is exclusively available with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Creta SX is offered in five colour options including Phantom Black, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Red Mulberry and Titan Grey.

Variants & Prices

Hyundai currently offers Creta in six trims namely E, EX, S, SX Executive, SX, and SX(O) that are priced between Rs 10.23 lakh to Rs 17.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will soon be launching a facelifted version of Creta with a comprehensive makeover in the coming few months. The facelifted Creta has already made its debut in international markets like Indonesia.