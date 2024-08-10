Hyundai Creta: The Unrivaled Champion of India’s SUV Segment

Hyundai Creta continues to remain the best selling SUV in its segment despite having strong competition

When it comes to SUV segment, Hyundai Creta stands out as the most defining vehicle in its class. Though it may not have been the first SUV to be launched in the segment, it has become a sales epitome and a potential case study for other manufacturers. Its success is unparalleled. Hyundai Creta is the only SUV in its class that has not only stood the test of time, but also maintained its No 1 status continuously for years, making it the undisputed champion SUV of India. Let us now look at how the Creta has evolved over the years, from its first launch in 2015 to the latest one in 2024.

Hyundai Creta Journey Starts – 1st Gen Launched In 2015

Hyundai Creta has consistently evolved with the times, adopting new features and technology while enhancing performance across generations. This adaptability has woven a massive legacy around its name, one that rivals aspire to emulate. Among all C Segment SUVs sold in India, Creta has had the most significant impact on Indian SUV buyers. It has achieved this while staying true to its core values of comfort, price competitiveness, and offering extensive variants across multiple price points.

Creta was the first in India’s C Segment to embody a strong SUV-like silhouette, with sharp lines and an upright stance that immediately appealed to SUV buyers. The first-generation pre-facelift Creta revolutionized the segment with its striking looks, strong lines, and best-in-segment interiors featuring impeccable fit and finish. It offered varied powertrains, including a 1.6L petrol, 1.4L diesel, and 1.6L diesel. Creta was also the first to introduce features like 17-inch alloy wheels, an automatic gearbox, cornering lamps, and other elements that rivals later adopted.

1st Gen Facelift Launched in 2018

The first-generation facelift, launched in 2018, brought even more finesse to the design and had a significant impact on the segment. It introduced features like a sunroof, premium audio system, smart key band, auto-dimming IRVM, and more. Beyond its excellent suite of features and creature comforts, the facelifted Creta offered best-in-segment packaging that rivals still struggle to match.

2nd Gen Launched in 2020

In 2020, Hyundai launched the second-generation Creta in India, featuring a major redesign that further solidified Creta’s place in India’s automotive history. As the country’s best-selling C Segment SUV, the new Creta enhanced its brand recall and loyal fanbase with an even more comprehensive range of features. Many of the features now common in the C Segment and associated with this price point were first introduced by Creta.

The second-generation Creta brought an even more feature-rich brochure, making it highly appealing to Indian SUV buyers. It introduced a panoramic sunroof, which was widely embraced in India, along with a built-in air purifier, ventilated seats, electric power-adjustable seats, wireless charger, paddle shifters, LED headlights, LED taillights, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake, reclining rear backrest, rear window sun shades, and more. The new Creta was much more polished than its predecessor, further enhancing its appeal to Indian SUV enthusiasts.

While the 1.6 petrol and 1.6 diesel engines in the first-generation model were impressive, Hyundai elevated performance among C Segment SUVs with the second generation. The major upgrade in powertrains introduced the fun factor with a 140 bhp 1.4 GDI engine paired with a 7-speed DCT, along with drive modes and traction modes. The new 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines were well received, further solidifying Creta’s position by offering varied powertrain combinations across a wider range of price points.

2nd Gen Facelift Launched in 2024

Today, Creta is in its second-generation facelift avatar. This version introduces an all-new design language, enhancing its road presence like never before. Key highlights include feature upgrades such as LED sequential turn indicators, connected LED DRLs, connected LED taillights, and a modern interior featuring twin 10.2-inch screens. The facelift also boasts a redesigned steering wheel, updated center console, and lighter interior shades, further elevating its appeal.

Powertrain-wise, the second-generation Creta facelift replaced the 1.4L Turbo Petrol GDI engine with a more powerful 1.5L GDI Turbo Petrol engine, delivering 158 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque. This makes it the fastest Creta ever. Hyundai has also introduced a sportier Creta N Line, featuring a new fascia, larger 18-inch wheels, sporty red accents and highlights inside and out, a sportier steering setup, throaty exhaust, stiffer suspension, and other performance-focused attributes.

Highest Ever Sales – July 2024

In CY 2024, SUVs accounted for 66.6% of HMIL domestic sales, with the new Hyundai Creta achieving sales of 1 lakh units by July 2024, since its launch in January 2024. The new Hyundai Creta also recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales, reaching 17,350 units in July 2024. The second best-selling C Segment SUV sold a little over half of Creta’s numbers.

Creta’s dominant position wasn’t due to luck or a lack of rivals; rather, every C Segment SUV is often termed a “Creta rival” because Creta consistently excels. Hyundai Creta reached this pinnacle through persistence and continuous evolution, keeping pace with customer buying trends. It is not just an SUV; it is a phenomenon that has captivated Indian SUV buyers with its remarkable packaging. This spell remains unbroken and is likely to endure for years to come.