Hyundai Creta With Tucson’s 18 Inch Alloys – Named Creton

Hyundai currently gets a choice between 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo diesel and a 1.4L turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Creta has always been the darling of the sales charts. Ever since the 1st generation Creta was launched, Hyundai had a winner in its hands and made the Duster / Terrano look obsolete. Renault Nissan struck back by launching Captur and Kicks, but they were beaten in their own game.

With immense popularity, Creta is well-known in the modding community too. People craving a unique vehicle wishing to stand out among other Creta owners, opt for aftermarket accessories. These range from just trivial things to substantial upgrades too. One such Creta build from Mumbai includes 18” alloy wheels from Tucson and looks snazzy. Let’s take a look.

Hyundai Creta Modified With Tucson Alloys

You might think 18” alloy wheels are overkill for what is essentially a jacked-up hatchback. For Indian conditions, you’re probably right. Personally, I would be skeptical of low-profile tyres. That said, Creta’s platform cousin Seltos gets 18” alloys in X Line trim and adds a lot of personality. These fill the wheel arches better and look cohesive. The same holds true with Creta with Tucson’s 18″ alloys. Hence the name Creton by modder VIG Auto Accessories.

18” alloys are a common occurrence in developed markets. For example, Aygo X is a 3.7m hatchback and is Toyota’s cheapest offering in Europe. It gets 18” alloys and level 2 ADAS is offered as standard. In India though, 18” alloys are only offered with expensive SUVs like Alcazar, Safari, Harrier, Hector, XUV700, Fortuner, Gloster, Tucson and Seltos X Line.

Apart from these 18” alloy wheels, this Creton gets front and rear faux skid plates, grille and side running board garnishes finished in gun-metal grey. Hyundai’s trio LED headlights along with DRLs and fog lamps are installed too. Hyundai’s LED taillights and after-market ORVM-mounted LED blinkers complete the lighting upgrades.

Feature additions include folding ORVM with added relay, leatherette-wrapped seats and door paddings, custom leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear 60:40 split seats with adjustable individual headrests, rear armrests with cup holders and more. An aftermarket touchscreen system from Onkyo with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coupled with speakers from Sony complete audio package.

Other Add-Ons

Creton also gets blackened side appliques from Knight Edition, a blackened upper part of tailgate and a blackened roof. This blackened roof contrasts white colour of the base vehicle. PPF (paint protection film) is installed on this Creton, provisioning slight immunity to light scratches, swirl marks and more.

According to this Mumbai-based modder, the piece-de-resistance is its 18” alloys from Tucson. This mod is commissioned by Mr. Gabriel as a gift to his spouse. This is a tasteful way of converting a lower-spec model to a higher-spec one. This makes us wonder if Hyundai should offer 18” alloys as standards on top-spec trims as Seltos does?