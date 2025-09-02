Hyundai Creta Updated With New Features – King Edition Launched

Celebrating a decade of the iconic Hyundai Creta in India, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has expanded its SUV portfolio with the launch of Creta King and Creta King Limited Edition, along with updates to the Creta Knight and across the broader Creta lineup. These launches come ahead of the festive season, as Hyundai looks to strengthen its hold in the mid-size SUV segment.

Hyundai Creta King Variant Details

The new Creta King will be offered with 1.5L MPi petrol (MT/IVT), 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel (MT/AT) and 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol (DCT) powertrain options. A new Black Matte exterior colour has also been introduced. Itsits at the top of the SUV’s lineup, offering premium features such as:

– R18 diamond-cut alloys

– Driver power seat memory function

– Passenger seat 8-way electric adjust with walk-in device

– Dashcam

– Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (wired to wireless adaptor)

– Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) with touch panel

– Seatback tables with IT device holder and retractable cup holders

– Sliding front console armrest with storage

– Exclusive King emblem

Creta King Limited Edition – Exclusive Branding

The Creta King Limited Edition takes exclusivity a step further, offering all features of the Creta King along with special branding on seat belt covers, headrest cushions, carpet mats, key cover, and door cladding. It will be available in Abyss Black, Atlas White and Black Matte colours, with powertrains limited to 1.5L MPi Petrol IVT and 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel AT.

Creta King Knight – The All-Black Appeal

The Creta King Knight will be available with 1.5L MPi petrol IVT and 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel AT. It builds on the popular Knight edition theme with enhanced styling. It offers:

– Matte black R18 alloys

– Driver power seat memory and passenger electric adjust

– Dashcam and wireless smartphone connectivity

– Dual Zone DATC with touch panel

– Knight emblem and unique all-black aesthetics

Creta Lineup-wide Feature Upgrades

Beyond these editions, Hyundai has also rolled out new features across the Creta range. Key highlights include:

– Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control with touch panel

– Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay (wired to wireless adaptor)

– Dashcam

– R18 alloys

The Creta N Line has also been updated with these features across both N8 and N10 variants.

New Pricing

As per the updated pricing list, the Hyundai Creta range now starts from Rs 14.48 lakh (S(O), 1.5L petrol MT) and goes up to Rs 20.91 lakh (King Limited Edition, 1.5L diesel AT). The Creta N Line continues to be positioned at the sportier end of the portfolio, priced between Rs 18.46 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we have always believed in delighting our customers with fresh choices and enhanced experiences. Ahead of this festive season, we are excited to introduce the Creta King and Creta King Limited Edition in our blockbuster SUV, the Hyundai CRETA. These additions, coupled with enriched feature offerings in the Creta line up will reinforce our commitment to offering products that blend style, performance, technology and safety. We are confident that these new introductions will add to the festive excitement and further strengthen the appeal of Hyundai’s most loved SUV among Indian customers.”