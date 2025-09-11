Hyundai Creta Variant Wise Prices After New GST – Up To Rs 70k Cut

Hyundai Motor India has announced a reduction in ex-showroom prices of its best-selling SUV, the Hyundai Creta, following the implementation of the revised GST structure. Effective September 22, 2025, Creta customers will see benefits across the entire variant line-up, with reductions ranging between Rs 38,000 and Rs 69,000, depending on the model.

Key Highlights of the Price Revision

Under the GST 2.0 framework, sub-4 metre and compact SUVs like the Creta now fall under a flat 40% GST slab, compared to the earlier 45–50% structure, which included cess. Hyundai has confirmed that it is fully passing on this benefit to customers.

The entry-level Creta 1.5 E petrol variant now starts at Rs 10.72 lakh, down from Rs 11.10 lakh. The mid-spec 1.5 S(O) IVT has dropped by Rs 53,140, now priced at Rs 15.43 lakh. At the top end, the premium 1.5 SX(O) IVT has seen one of the largest reductions, with a benefit of Rs 65,258, bringing its price down to Rs 18.27 lakh.

For diesel buyers, the base 1.5 CRDi E is now available at Rs 12.24 lakh, reflecting a cut of Rs 43,753. The top-spec 1.5 CRDi SX(O) AT has dropped by Rs 68,969, bringing its ex-showroom price to Rs 19.30 lakh. Most Creta petrol and diesel trims have witnessed savings in the range of 3.4% to 3.6%, while a few premium trims show reductions closer to 2.5% to 2.6%, depending on the configuration.

Creta N Line Price Cut

Hyundai Creta N Line, the sportier derivative of the Creta SUV, has also received price revisions under the new GST regime, making it more accessible for enthusiasts. The entry-level N8 1.5 Turbo variant is now priced at Rs 16.34 lakh, down by Rs 58,395 from its earlier tag of Rs 16.93 lakh. The N8 Turbo DCT sees a reduction of Rs 60,672, now at Rs 17.82 lakh. For buyers opting for the higher trims, the N10 Turbo is down by Rs 50,948 to Rs 19.02 lakh, while the top-spec N10 Turbo DCT is now priced at Rs 19.94 lakh, reflecting a benefit of Rs 54,245.

What It Means for Buyers

The Creta has consistently ranked among India’s top-selling SUVs, often leading monthly charts. With this GST-linked price cut, Hyundai expects to strengthen its hold in the mid-size SUV segment, especially ahead of the festive season. For prospective buyers, this translates into tangible savings of up to nearly Rs 70,000 on higher-end diesel trims and over Rs 60,000 on premium petrol variants.

Hyundai dealers across the country will begin billing at the new prices starting September 22. Customers planning festive purchases are encouraged to check with their local dealerships for the exact variant-wise benefit applicable.

Also Read – Hyundai Venue New Prices Post GST