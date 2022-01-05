Hyundai Creta, Venue Price Hike Jan 2022 – New Vs Old Prices

Venue and Creta could see another round of price hike when facelift versions of these SUVs are launched later this year

Increase in input costs is likely to have prompted Hyundai to hike prices of Venue and Creta in January 2022. Venue prices have been increased in the range of Rs 2.1k to Rs 4.1k. In case of Creta, a fixed price hike of Rs 7k is applicable on all variants.

Earlier, Hyundai had increased prices of Venue and Creta in August last year. At that time, Venue had witnessed price hike in the range of Rs 7,010 to Rs 7,134. Creta had become costlier by up to Rs 19,600.

Hyundai Venue prices Jan 2022

To ensure an affordable option continues to be available in case of Venue, price of base petrol variant has been left untouched at Rs 6,99,200. For other Venue petrol variants, prices have been increased by Rs 2,100. Top-spec Venue petrol SX+ DCT variant will now cost Rs 11,70,300.

In case of Venue diesel, price of SX variant has been left untouched at Rs 9,99,999. Price of other Venue diesel variants has been increased by Rs 4,100. Venue diesel range starts with S(O), priced at Rs 9,56,100. Top-spec SX(O) variant costs Rs 11,71,600. In percentage terms, prices of Venue have been increased in the range of 0.18% to 0.43%.

Hyundai Creta prices Jan 2022

Hyundai Creta petrol range starts with 1.5 MT E variant, which is now available at Rs 10,23,000. Top-spec 1.4 DCT SX (O) variant will cost Rs 17,94,000. Creta diesel range starts with 1.5 MT E, priced at Rs 10,70,100. Top-spec 1.5 AT SX (O) will cost Rs 17,85,000 from January 2022. In percentage terms, Creta prices have been increased in the range of 0.39% to 0.69%.

No updates

No new updates have been included for Creta and Venue with the price hike in January 2022. Venue comes with the choice of three engine options. The 1.2 litre petrol motor churns out 83 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Second petrol motor is a 1.0-litre turbo unit that makes 120 ps / 172 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual, iMT and 7-speed DCT. Diesel option is a 1.5-litre unit that makes 100 ps / 240 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Creta has three engine options, a 1.5 litre MPi petrol, a 1.4 litre turbo petrol and a 1.5 litre diesel unit. The 1.5 litre petrol unit makes 115 ps / 143.8 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or IVT transmission. The turbo petrol motor generates 140 ps / 242 Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DCT transmission. The diesel unit makes 115 ps and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Both SUVs offer advanced connectivity features via Bluelink platform. Some key features include remote engine start/stop, remote door lock/unlock, SOS/emergency assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and remote immobilization. Safety kit includes features like rear parking assist system, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), and hill assist control.