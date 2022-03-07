Hyundai Creta, Venue Select Variants Discontinued – 2022 March

Hyundai India has discontinued select variants of their best-selling SUVs Creta and Venue – Dealers have been notified

Hyundai India is among the leading SUV brands in the country. Creta and Venue are their best sellers, together managing about 20k units a month on average. Demand is such that there is a waiting period of up to 6 months, depending on the variant.

In these times of global parts / chips shortage, almost every car manufacturer has to make adjustments to their variant line-up – in order to reduce the wait period. Last year, Hyundai had launched Executive variant of Creta and Venue, which were devoid of certain features (like infotainment system) which required the parts which were in shortage.

As the demand is high, most customers don’t mind a car that has a few missing features. In recent weeks, the issue of parts shortage has started to decline. Most manufacturers are reporting an increase in production. Hyundai too added a new feature to the SX trim, that was only found in the SX(O) trim until now.

Hyundai Creta, Venue Variants Discontinued

Despite the parts shortage issue on the decline, Hyundai has notified dealers that they have discontinued select variants of Creta and Venue. In case customers want any of the discontinued variants, dealers are requested to allocate suitable other options on offer.

As per the notification sent to dealers, Hyundai has discontinued 7 variants of Venue and 2 variants of Creta. Of the 7 Venue variants, 5 are of 1.0 turbo petrol and 2 are of 1.5 liter diesel. Discontinued Venue petrol 1.0 L variants are S(O) DCT, SX+ DCT Dual Tone, S(O) IMT, SX(O) IMT, and SX(O) Dual Tone IMT. Discontinued Venue diesel variants are S(O) and SX(O) Dual Tone.

Speaking about the Creta variants that have been discontinued, one is powered by petrol 1.4 liter turbo and the other is powered by diesel 1.5 liter. Former is Creta SX DCT and latter is Creta SX AT. It is not clear as to why this decision has been made. It is likely that the company is getting ready to adjust production lines for new variants of facelifted Creta and Venue – both of which are planned for later in 2022.

Facelifted Venue and Creta 2022

Of the two, Creta facelift has already made its debut in select international markets. It is seen with new front and rear design. Front grille and LED headlight has been revised to new Hyundai design language, as seen on the new gen Hyundai Tucson. It also gets new features like updated seat fabric, more connected tech, ADAS features, new alloys, etc.

Facelifted Venue has not yet made its debut. It has been spied testing in South Korea as well as in India. It is likely that Venue facelift could make its global debut in India. Interestingly, Creta facelift has not been spied in India yet. 2022 Venue facelift could launch before Creta facelift. Engine options are expected to remain the same as current Venue and Creta. Prices are likely to increase.

