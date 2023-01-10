Hyundai Creta, Verna, i20 Petrol, Diesel – 11 Variants Discontinued

List of variants to be discontinued includes the ones with petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options

Starting new year, Hyundai is looking to improve the variant mix for its popular cars like i20, Verna and Creta. While this is a standard practise followed by carmakers based on consumer preferences and evolving market dynamics, the changes in 2023 are also due to upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms.

Achieving compliance with RDE norms is quite challenging and costly in case of diesel powertrains. Due to this reason, smaller cars or the ones with less demand for diesel variants will be discontinued. Among Hyundai cars, select diesel variants of i20 and Verna will be discontinued. However, cars like Creta that have significant sales contribution coming from diesel units will continue to be available.

i20 variants discontinued 2023

List of i20 variants to be discontinued include i20 Asta(O) 1.5 CRDi MT, Magna 1.5 CRDi MT and Sportz 1.5 CRDi MT. These will be discontinued from January 23. In addition, there will be limited availability of i20 Sportz 1.0 turbo GDi iMT. This variant will also be discontinued once stocks get over.

Post discontinuation, readily available options for i20 will include the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol motor and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with 7-speed DCT gearbox. The 1.2-litre motor generates 83 PS of max power with 5-speed manual transmission and 88 PS with IVT gearbox. Torque output is 114.7 Nm for both gearbox choices. The 1.0-litre turbo motor makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. i20’s discontinued 1.5-litre diesel motor generates 100 PS and 240 Nm. It is offered with 6-speed manual transmission.

Verna variants discontinued 2023

Verna will be losing out on the 1.0 turbo GDI DCT SX(O) variant. It will be discontinued from January 23. Verna diesel variants to be discontinued are 1.5 CRDi MT S+ and 1.5 CRDi MT SX. Verna petrol variants to be discontinued include 1.5 MPI MT S+ and 1.5 MPI MT SX. All of these will be discontinued from February 2023.

Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor generates 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or IVT gearbox. While i20 diesel is offered with only manual transmission, Verna diesel has the option of 6-speed automatic. Verna 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant is available with only 7-speed DCT.

Creta variants discontinued 2023

Options soon to be discontinued for Creta include 1.4 turbo GDI DCT S+ and 1.5 iMT S. Creta has three engine options, of which, the 1.5-litre MPi petrol and 1.5-litre diesel are the same as Verna. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit generates 140 PS and 242 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

For diesel fans, there is only a limited time period available to buy diesel variants of cars like i20 and Verna. Apart from Hyundai, other carmakers will also be axing diesel variants of some of their cars. The list includes Honda 5th gen City diesel, Honda Amaze diesel and Tata Altroz diesel.