Hyundai Creta Worth Rs 12 Lakh Mods – Green Monster Wrap Looks Dope

Hyundai Creta is offered with three engine options and as many as four gearbox options

Hyundai Creta is by far the highest-selling mid-size SUV in India and there are good reasons for it. For instance, the plethora of engine and gearbox options it provides in addition to a long list of features as one goes northwards of the trim lineup. Also, the SUV has proved to be a perfect family car that could be utilised for one’s daily commute as well as the occasional weekend trips.

The second generation Creta made its debut at the AutoExpo last year and though most of the reviews were favourable, its first impression left polarised opinions among people. Some gave a thumbs up to the radical change in the Korean automaker’s design philosophy while others questioned its necessity.

Modified Green Monster Creta

Meanwhile, we have come across a modified Creta which has been wrapped in custom paint and looks quite tasteful (at least to those who are into graffiti and body art). A video uploaded by auto vlogger Viper Shot on their YouTube channel showcases a Creta donning a Green Monster Wrap. Modifications on this Creta have been carried out by Autobahn Vizag who have completely revamped the exterior of the car.

Updated Exterior

The most noticeable change is the Green Monster wrap which covers the entire body of the SUV. Unlike a traditional custom paint job, a wrap is a very convenient way to highlight one’s vehicle in a crowd.

A wrap simply gets stuck on a car’s body panels and hence does not need the use of liquid paint, brush or spray paint. It can also be peeled off easily in case it gets scratched or damaged. A custom body wrap could cost anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh depending on the quality of wrap.

The wrap is inspired by Green Monster and uses a matte finish with every body panel, including the sunroof, covered in the wraps. The workshop has even deleted the chrome bits from the SUV’s exterior and replaced them with blacked-out components. Therefore, one can notice the front cascading grille, the Hyundai logo at its center, window beltline and ORVMs covered in gloss black treatment.

Even the custom 18-inch alloy wheels that have been sourced from LENSO are completely blacked-out. In addition, the skid plate and central air intakes have also been finished in black.

The headlamps and fog lamps have been given a smoked treatment. Moving towards the rear, the bumper and the faux skid plate have been blacked-out. The taillights and thin strip of LED taillights connecting the two taillamps have also been given a smoked effect just like the headlamp.

Updated Interior

Modifications have been carried out inside the cabin as well. The SUV now gets Echo Nappa Genuine Italian Leather upholstery which provides the cabin a richer and more premium feel.

The stock infotainment unit has been done away with and replaced by a unit from Pioneer. The stereo system, on the other hand, is replaced by a Xelsus system. The model in question here belongs to SX(O) trim which is the range-topping trim of Creta.

