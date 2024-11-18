Hyundai Creta’s Safety Features: Your Shield on the Road

Since its debut, Hyundai Creta has redefined the segment, combining performance, refinement, cutting-edge features, and unmatched comfort and reliability

One standout attribute that bolsters the Creta’s reputation is its strong emphasis on safety. Ensuring the protection of you and your loved ones has always been a priority for Hyundai, making the Creta one of the safest choices in its category.

Maintaining its lead in a fiercely competitive market is a remarkable achievement, and Creta’s commitment to safety is one of the core pillars behind its enduring success. In this article, we’ll explore the extensive range of active and passive safety features that set the Hyundai Creta apart, establishing it as a benchmark in its class.

Hyundai Creta’s Comprehensive Safety Features

Showcasing Hyundai’s dedication to safety, the Creta set a benchmark in its segment as the first to offer 6 airbags and later standardize them across all variants. While Hyundai’s SmartSense Level-2 ADAS suite takes the spotlight with its advanced driver assistance capabilities, the Creta’s robust suite of safety features extends well beyond.

The Creta is equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels, supported by ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and TCS (Traction Control System). Adding to its safety arsenal, the Creta includes Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, and an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function, ensuring enhanced security and control in various driving conditions.

Supporting the driver on the road, Hyundai Creta is equipped with a host of advanced safety features. These include an auto-dimming IRVM (Interior Rear View Mirror), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), automatic headlights, and DRVM (Driver Rear View Monitor). Additionally, the BVM (Blind-spot View Monitor) projects camera feeds directly onto Creta’s upgraded instrument screen, enhancing driver awareness. Parking is made easier and safer with front and rear parking sensors, as well as a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

The Creta boasts a carefully engineered and reinforced monocoque structure designed to redirect impact forces away from the cabin, ensuring the safety of all occupants. It is equipped with 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts, and seatbelt reminders as standard across all variants. Features such as ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), speed-sensing door lock, and impact-sensing door unlock further enhance the sense of security for both drivers and passengers, building confidence and peace of mind on every journey.

Hyundai has also prioritized child safety in the Creta, equipping it with ISOFIX mounts for secure child seat installation. While the previously mentioned safety features are noteworthy, the crown jewel in Creta’s safety arsenal is its SmartSense Level-2 ADAS suite. This advanced system solidifies the Creta’s position as one of the safest options in its segment.

SmartSense Level-2 ADAS Suite

Hyundai’s SmartSense Level-2 ADAS suite transforms the Creta into a guardian on the road, acting as a shield for you and your loved ones. In the context of unpredictable Indian road conditions and the various challenges they present, SmartSense functions as an ever-vigilant protector, ensuring enhanced safety and peace of mind with every drive.

Creta’s advanced driver assistance features are designed to enhance safety and prevent accidents. Among these are Forward Collision Warning and Forward Collision Avoidance Assistance, which work in various scenarios involving vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. A standout feature in the Creta is its Forward Collision Avoidance during Junction Turning—an uncommon yet highly valuable addition for Indian driving conditions. These features automatically apply the brakes when needed, helping to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

Additional ADAS features include Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Warning and Avoidance Assistance, as well as Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Avoidance Assistance. Enhancing everyday driving, the Creta is equipped with LVDA (Leading Vehicle Departure Warning), SEF (Safe Exit Warning), and DAW (Driver Attention Warning), which provide added confidence and peace of mind for drivers on the road.

Beyond crash avoidance, the SmartSense suite in the Hyundai Creta is packed with additional ADAS features, including LDW (Lane Departure Warning), LKA (Lane Keeping Assist), and LFA (Lane Following Assist). These systems work together to help the driver maintain the car in the center of the lane by scanning the road ahead and providing corrective steering inputs when necessary. The integration of these features culminates in ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), offering a more relaxed and safer driving experience.

Creta also comes with HBA (High Beam Assist), which automatically switches between low and high beams to prevent dazzling oncoming traffic, ensuring optimal visibility without compromising safety. With this comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance features, the Hyundai Creta stands as one of the safest SUVs in its segment, acting as a reliable shield on the road to protect you and your loved ones.