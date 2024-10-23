Hyundai Creta’s Unstoppable Rise in the Indian SUV Market – Over 1.1 Million Units Sold

Since its launch, Hyundai Creta has transformed the Indian SUV market. With its exceptional customer reception, Creta has become a household name among SUV buyers and revolutionized the way the Indian audience perceives SUVs.

Thanks to Hyundai’s relentless commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the Creta has consistently been the best-selling SUV in its segment. Recently, it crossed the significant milestone of 1.1 million units sold, underscoring its dominant presence in the SUV market.

Consistent Sales Growth

Despite intense competition, Creta has continued to evolve, matching changing customer preferences and market trends. First launched in July 2015, Creta has been a trailblazer for Hyundai, becoming one of the brand’s most impactful models in India.

In its debut year, 2015, Hyundai sold 40,952 units of Creta, averaging 5,850 units per month. By 2016, Creta’s popularity soared, selling 92,926 units with a 32.38% year-on-year growth in average monthly sales. The momentum continued in 2017, with 1,05,484 units sold, marking a 13.51% growth over the previous year.

The facelifted version of the first-generation Creta launched in 2018, further propelling sales to 1,20,905 units, a 14.62% year-on-year growth. However, 2019 and 2020 saw a dip, with 99,736 and 96,989 units sold respectively, largely due to the economic slowdown and the impact of COVID-19-related lockdowns.

A Strong Comeback Post-2020

Hyundai bounced back in 2021, selling 1,25,437 units, a 29.34% year-on-year growth, achieving its highest numbers at the time. In 2022, Creta sales surged to 1,40,895 units, and in 2023, it further climbed to 1,57,309 units.

These trends hold true with the latest iteration of Hyundai Creta, launched in January 2024, which has smashed all previous records. Not only has it outperformed its predecessors, but it has also eclipsed every single one of its rivals. The 2024 Creta is the fastest in its segment to reach 1 lakh units, showcasing its unmatched popularity and appeal among Indian SUV buyers.

By September 2024, Hyundai had already sold 1,41,362 units, averaging 15,707 units per month—an all-time high since its debut. Creta is on track to achieve its best-ever sales numbers by the end of this calendar year.

Staying Ahead of Rivals

Since its 2015 launch, Hyundai Creta has consistently outpaced its competitors, even amid fierce market competition. Creta redefined the SUV experience for Indian buyers, changing long-held perceptions of SUVs being bulky, inefficient, and hard to manoeuvre.

Creta’s success lies in its ability to offer a high-riding stance with city-friendly dynamics and excellent fuel efficiency. It combines style, performance, reliability, and cutting-edge features—all at a competitive price point. Hyundai Creta has pioneered a winning formula in the SUV segment, one that rival brands have struggled to replicate with the same level of success.