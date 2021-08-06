Hyundai Custo MPV New Photos Leak – Interiors Revealed Ahead Of Debut

Hyundai Custo MPV will make its global debut towards the end of August 2021 at the Chengdu Auto Show

Hyundai’s upcoming premium MPV Custo has once again been leaked via official images. This time though, the images are more detailed and also give a glimpse of the inside. The MPV will make its global debut in a few days and go on sale in China soon after that.

The minivan has been jointly developed by Beijing Hyundai and BAIC Motor of China. Images of Custo have been leaked online, credit to Autonetmagz. The latest bunch of images reveal much more about the upcoming car regarding its design and features.

Exterior Design

Upfront, Custo takes serious inspiration from its SUV cousin Tucson with its parametric jewel theme on its front grille and integrated LED DRLs. The 3D style grille laden in chrome is flanked by slim LED headlights on both sides.

There is plenty of chrome outlining the grille, lower lip of the bumper as well as fog lamp housings. As mentioned in our earlier story, its silhouette is more in resonance with Kia Carnival with its sliding door design and edgy body lines.

The most attractive piece of highlight though is the dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels which look very premium and stylish. The rear end flaunts a pair of C-shaped LED taillights joined by a thin strip of LED illumination across the tailgate. Other exterior highlights include almost squared wheel arches, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, shark-fin antenna and a large bash plate on the rear bumper.

Interiors & Features

Details of its interiors could also be visualized with the images recently shared by Hyundai. The MPV is officially designated as a seven-seater with two captain seats on the middle row. The dashboard gets a minimalistic design wrapped by premium quality soft-touch materials and a large 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display in middle.

The faux wooden touch on the dashboard, centre console and door trims also make the in-cabin experience very luxurious. Other features include a colour TFT instrument console, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel and more. Safety kit on offer includes features such as multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Expected Engine Options

As far as powertrain goes, it is expected that Hyundai will offer a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine under Custo’s hood which kicks out 168 bhp. The other option could be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol mill cranking out 236 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The MPV is slated to make its official debut at the Chengdu Auto Show where all its details will be revealed in their entirety. India is not expected to get the Custo. For India, Hyundai is working on a Creta based MPV, which will launch in 2022.