Hyundai December Delight Campaign Brings Year-End Benefits Up To Rs 1 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited has had a rather successful and fruitful November 2025 with the launch of New Venue. At the fag end of 2025, Hyundai has launched December Delight campaign that brings exclusive year-end benefits on Hyundai vehicles for buyers to avail before stocks last. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai December Delight Campaign

Post the festive season, Hyundai is boosting sales with exciting offers and benefits on its vehicles. This month, Hyundai has launched December Delight campaign with attractive year-end discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, which the buyers can avail before stocks last.

‘Yeh offer aur stocks kal ho na ho’, as per Hyundai’s blurb. This campaign is expected to celebrate the joy of ownership and invoke a sense of being part of Hyundai family. To capture the essence of December Delight campaign and the attractive benefits, Hyundai has launched a creative new TVC as well.

Hyundai has not confirmed which of its vehicles are eligible for December Delight campaign, but one of the blurbs seen in the TVC show Exter, i20, Aura, Alcazar, Verna and Grand i10 NIOS. Vehicles like Creta and Venue might be part of this campaign as well. For accurate information, visiting closest Hyundai authorised dealership is advised.

Statement from Hyundai

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “With the Hyundai December Delight Campaign, we are excited to bring exceptional year-end cheer to our customers.

December is a time for celebration and this initiative makes owning a Hyundai even more rewarding. By offering irresistible benefits across our range of models, we aim to thank our customers for their trust and inspire many more families to begin the new year with a Hyundai by their side.”

Three new Sub 4m SUVs in 2026

After launching the new Venue in India, Hyundai is significantly increasing its presence in the Sub 4m SUV space. The company is expected to boost its presence further with as many as three new Sub 4m SUVs incoming in calendar year 2026. Two of these SUVs are likely to be ICE offerings (Bayon and Exter facelift) and then an EV (Venue Electric).

The recently launched 2026 Hyundai Venue gets revamped safety in the form of Level-2 ADAS along with a more robust platform. It takes on rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Syros, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and others.