Hyundai Discontinues Kona EV Ahead Of Launching Creta Electric SUV

Hyundai Kona EV cumulative sales since launch in July 2019 were at 2,329 units, averaging less than 500 units per annum

Kona EV was Hyundai’s first electric offering for the Indian market, launched in 2019. Imported as CKD units, Kona EV was available at a premium pricing of Rs 25.30 lakh. Prices were reduced by around Rs 2 lakh recently, but sales continued to be slow. In April and May 2024, Kona EV sales were zero units.

Kona EV discontinued

Hyundai has now taken the decision to discontinue the Kona EV in India. The situation is different across international markets, where Hyundai is already selling the new-gen Kona EV. It is evident that lack of desirable sales is among the primary reasons for discontinuing Kona EV. Availability of more affordable, smaller EVs such as Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV seems to have impacted sales of Kona EV. These smaller EVs offer a comprehensive range of features, something that makes them even more attractive to users.

India-spec Kona EV is equipped with a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The single electric motor mounted on the front axle generates 136 hp and 395 Nm. ARAI certified range of Kona EV is 452 km. Rivals Nexon EV (465 km), MG ZS EV (461 km) and XUV400 (456 km) have a similar range to offer. While Kona EV has been removed from Hyundai’s website, dealerships may still have some unsold stock of Kona EV. These units may be available with attractive discounts and offers.

Hyundai to focus on Creta EV

It is unlikely that Hyundai will introduce the new-gen Kona EV in India. Instead, the focus will shift to Creta EV, a mass market product. Expected to be launched next year, Creta EV will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Maruti eVX and Toyota’s rebadged version of eVX.

Interestingly, Creta EV will be borrowing the electric powertrain including the battery pack from Kona EV. Some of the interior bits are also expected to be taken from Kona EV. In essence, Kona’s presence will still be felt even after being discontinued from India. Equipped with the same powertrain, Creta EV could have similar figures for the power output and range.

Exteriors of Creta EV will be largely the same as the ICE Creta. This will help reduce development and production cost. However, there are likely to be some changes at the front and rear to achieve a certain level of differentiation between the EV and ICE models. Creta EV will also be getting a new set of alloy wheels. Equipment list will be largely the same as that of ICE Creta.

Upcoming Hyundai electric cars for India

With Kona EV discontinued, Hyundai now has Ioniq 5 as the only electric offering in India. However, Hyundai has plans to augment its EV portfolio in India in the coming years. At least 5 locally-built EVs are planned to be launched by 2030. Hyundai is also focusing on expanding its EV charging network.