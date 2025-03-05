Hyundai Discounts Feb 2025 Up To Rs 68K – Venue, Exter, i10, i20, Verna, Aura

With the start of calendar year 2025, many car manufacturers are trying to get rid of the unsold MY24 inventory with exciting discounts. For March 2025, Hyundai is also offering exciting discounts on MY24 stock to make way for newer MY25 vehicles. In that regard, the max discounts offered by Hyundai for this month is Rs 68,000. Let’s take a look.

Exter – Discounts Up To Rs 45,000

The Tata Punch rival, Hyundai Exter, is one of the most notable suv 4m SUVs on sale in India. It even received the new Hy-CNG Duo kit for maximum convenience as well. The company is offering a max discount of up to Rs 68,000 on MY24 Exter, which the customers can avail through March 2025.

Venue – Discounts Up To Rs 45,000

Just like the Exter, Hyundai is also offering max discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on its premium sub 4m SUV, the Venue. Owing to its size and positioning, Venue takes on the rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Sonet and others and is a remarkable vehicle in its segment.

Tucson – Discounts Up To Rs 50,000

The company’s flagship ICE SUV in India, the Tucson, is blessed with a max discount of Rs 50,000 in March 2025. This benefit is for MY24 units and offers more value to prospective buyers looking for a premium SUV ownership experience in India.

i20 – Discounts Up To Rs 50,000

Hyundai’s premium hatchback, i20, is currently one of the most popular offering in its segment. For MY24 versions of i20 across March 2025, Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000. Currently, Hyundai i20 rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz, which is currently on the verge of getting a facelift.

Verna – Discounts Up To Rs 50,000

If you are looking for India’s most powerful and quickest C Segment sedan, you’ll land on Verna. On MY24 units of Verna, Hyundai is offering a max discount of Rs 50,000. Buyers can utilise this discount to buy themselves a spacious and feature loaded C Segment sedan with the highest performance quotient.

Aura – Discounts Up To Rs 53,000

While it is not known for its looks, Hyundai Aura is a compelling sub 4m sedan as it offers a robust set of features and creature comforts along with segment’s smoothest 1.2L Kappa Petrol engine. For the month of March 2025, Hyundai is offering up to Rs 53,000 discounts on MY24 Aura for customers to benefit.

Grand i10 Nios – Discounts Up To Rs 68,000

Hyundai’s smallest and the affordable offering in India, Grand i10 Nios, is the one that gets the highest discounts for the month of March 2025. MY24 stock of this affordable hatchback is up for grabs with a max discount of up to Rs 68,000. It rivals the likes of Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Swift.