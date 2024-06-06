Hyundai Discounts June 2024 – i10 NIOS, i20, Exter, Venue, Verna, Alcazar

Hyundai India Announces Attractive Discounts for June 2024 – Kona EV Leads with Rs. 4 Lakh Discount

Hyundai India has rolled out a series of enticing discount offers on its popular car models for the month of June 2024. This initiative is aimed at boosting sales and providing customers with substantial savings across various segments. The discounts include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts, offering potential buyers significant incentives to make their purchase.

Hyundai Car Discounts June 2024

For buyers looking at the popular hatchback segment, the Grand i10 NIOS and the i20 both offer a total discount of Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 45,000 respectively. These discounts are a combination of cash discounts and exchange bonuses, with the Grand i10 NIOS also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

The Hyundai Aura, a favored compact sedan, comes with a total discount of Rs. 33,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

SUV enthusiasts can benefit from the offers on the Hyundai Venue and Alcazar. The Venue is available with a total discount of Rs. 45,000, while the more premium Alcazar offers the highest discount among SUVs, at Rs. 55,000. This makes the Alcazar a compelling choice for those seeking a feature-rich, spacious vehicle.

The Hyundai Verna, known for its sleek design and advanced features, comes with a total discount of Rs. 25,000, combining a cash discount and an exchange bonus. The Hyundai Tucson, a premium SUV, offers a straight cash discount of Rs. 50,000, simplifying the buying decision for those looking for a high-end vehicle with advanced features and comfort.

The most notable discount is on the Hyundai Kona EV, with a staggering cash discount of Rs. 4,00,000, making it an attractive option for those considering an electric vehicle. This substantial reduction underscores Hyundai’s commitment to promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions. Interestingly, the Hyundai Creta, the brand’s best-selling car, does not feature any discounts this month. This indicates strong sales performance and sustained customer demand for the SUV.

Limited-Time Offers

Hyundai India’s discount offers for June 2024 provide a broad spectrum of savings across their lineup, ensuring that there is something for every type of buyer. These discounts are a golden opportunity for customers to purchase their desired Hyundai car at a more affordable price. Potential buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest Hyundai dealership to take advantage of these limited-time offers.