Hyundai Earth and Venus Concepts Teased – New Design Approach For Ioniq Brand

While the Hyundai ‘Earth’ concept could spawn rugged, sporty SUVs/crossovers, the Venus concept is likely to give rise to premium halo models in the Ioniq family

Hyundai has set ambitious electrification goals, with plans to sell 3.3 million electrified vehicles globally by 2030. These will include BEVs, hybrids and EREVs (Extended Range Electric Vehicles). Hyundai Ioniq range will play a key role, which is set to be expanded soon with the upcoming Ioniq 3 for Europe.

Hyundai is also working on new Ioniq models, as indicated by recent teasers of the ‘Earth’ and ‘Venus’ concepts. These concepts are expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Ioniq Brand Launch event on 10th April. Hyundai could also showcase these concepts at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show 2026. Let’s take a closer look at these concepts.

Hyundai Earth concept – Key details

With these new concepts, Hyundai could be previewing the design of its next-gen Ioniq EVs. Only a limited set of features are revealed in the teasers. The Earth concept has sharp LED lights, a compact bonnet and a steeply raked windshield. The body panels have flat surfacing and sharp bends, something similar to the Cybertruck. One can also notice a hint of squared wheel arches with cladding. Hyundai Earth concept is presented in a silver finish.

It is possible that the heavily raked windshield could flow into a glass roof. This will ensure an expansive view of the outside world. Other key highlights could include ample ground clearance, a gently sloping roofline, compact ORVMs and sporty alloy wheels. At the rear, the lighting elements will be similar to the sharp units seen at the front.

The roof mounted spoiler is expected to have a tapering design, aligning smoothly with the raked rear windshield. Hyundai Earth concept could spawn practical, family-oriented machines in SUV and crossover body styles. These could be using Hyundai’s next-gen battery technology and Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform.

Hyundai Venus concept

While this too has sharp bends on the body panels, one can also spot elegant, curvy design elements. Only the rear section and a small part of the side profile is revealed in the teaser. Hyundai Venus concept is presented in a golden colour. It aptly captures themes of wealth, luxury, expression and aesthetics, commonly associated with the planet Venus.

With the limited view of the side profile, one can only get a hint of the circular wheel arches. Other key features include a heavily raked rear windshield, a boot lid spoiler in a black finish and a fastback-style roofline. The Venus concept has a prominent bumper and horizontally stacked sleek taillamps. It is expected to have a low-slung profile and could offer a higher range and superior performance.

More details about the Earth and Venus concepts are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Models derived from these concepts could be using the IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture) platform. The first of these could be launched in late 2027 or early 2028.