Hyundai Earth and Venus Revealed – New SUV, Sedan Concepts Under Ioniq Brand

Hyundai has been a popular brand in China, but the company never formally introduced their premium all-electric Ioniq brand in Dragonland. That changes now, as the company has just unveiled two new Ioniq concepts for China called Earth and Venus. These concepts will spawn production-spec versions in the future.

For China, Hyundai will curate a whole lineup of Ioniq electric vehicles and they will be named after planets of our solar system, starting with Earth and Venus. Both bring their own design languages and form factors as well. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai Earth Concept Revealed

The more striking of the two Hyundai Ioniq concepts showcased for Chinese market is the Earth Concept. It seems to be drawing some inspiration from recent Kia concepts. For starters, Hyundai Earth is an SUV concept and comes with bold and intimidating exterior design language with a rugged appeal.

It features a special Purple colour called Aurora Shield and it seems to be finished in a matte texture. The most striking elements of Hyundai Earth Concept is pillar design where there are glass elements between pillars for visibility and the fact that it gets suicide doors at the rear, like in a Rolls Royce.

Windshield is raked and bonnet is short. Bonnet is a separate section that emerges from the bumper area, which is an interesting design. Even the roof design is rather unique with pronounced structural elements. Seats have built-in non-removable ottomans. There seems to be a large central infotainment screen which also integrates the instrument cluster.

Hyundai Venus Concept

Venus Concept, on the other hand, gets more conventional doors like a regular car, but has a unique body style of a high-riding sedan. It seems to get a Lamborghini-inspired fascia with sleek LED DRLs and it is finished in Radiant Gold shade. We can see chopped carbon fibre plastics on the outside and sleek conventional mechanical door handles too.

There is a sloping roof line and glass area is quite limited as well. On the inside, we can see interesting Gold accents, sporty seats, premium soft-touch materials with stitching, a swanky steering wheel, twin wireless chargers, Gold ambient lighting and a large central infotainment screen which seems to be integrating its instrument cluster as well.

Both Hyundai Earth and Venus concepts will spawn their respective production-spec versions. It will be interesting to see how much from these concept models will trickle down into the production versions of Hyundai Ioniq lineup for China.

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