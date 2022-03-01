Hyundai Elantra Removed From Website – Discontinued From India?

Apart from Hyundai Elantra, the premium C-segment executive sedan space in India only consists of Skoda Octavia

Executive sedans in the C-segment were once a very raging space in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The segment boasted of multiple strong offerings previously however with the advent of more and more SUVs, there are only a handful of sedans in this space.

Hyundai Elantra Discontinued?

It looks like Hyundai has silently pulled the plug of Elantra, which was one of the few remaining executive sedans in India. The sedan has been removed from the automaker’s official India website to buy new cars. Multiple Hyundai dealer sources revealed that they are not accepting bookings of Elantra.

If Hyundai Elantra has been discontinued, this category is only left with Octavia which received an upgrade last year. It is possible that Hyundai is facing a parts shortage and has discontinued the Elantra temporarily. It is also likely that they are getting ready to launch the new gen Elantra in India. Several international markets have already received a new-gen model of Elantra.

Once upon a time, the executive C-segment space was dominated by attractive models like Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Skoda Octavia and Elantra. Now only the Octavia remains on sale in India. Hyundai India has not officially announced about the discontinuation of Elantra.

Elantra- Powertrain Specs & Features

The India-spec Elantra came powered with two engine options- a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. The former churned an output of 150 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque. The latter kicked out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both these engine options were available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Being a premium sedan, Elantra came with some nice creature comforts including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, connected car tech, and Infinity sound system.

Safety features on offer include electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, six airbags and front and rear parking sensors. Hyundai offered the Elantra in two trims- SX and SX(O) which were priced between Rs 17.85 lakh and Rs 21.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

New-gen Elantra expected launch

The upcoming third-gen Elantra comes with significant updates both on and underneath its skin. It gets a completely new exterior design in line with the brand’s current philosophy. Interiors have also undergone serious revisions with many new features added to the package.

The new-gen Elantra is offered with multiple engine options including a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill, a 1.6-litre petrol motor paired with hybrid tech and a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT automatic, a six-speed torque converter automatic and a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Korean carmaker hasn’t confirmed the launch of the third-gen Elantra in India. Test mules of the premium sedan have also not yet been spotted anywhere across the country. It is likely that Hyundai could bring the latest iteration of Elantra to India, however, it might take some time before it reaches our shores.