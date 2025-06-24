Hyundai Elexio EV Specs Leaked – Dual Motors, 312 bhp, 700 km Range

Scheduled for launch exclusively in China in Q3 CY2025, Hyundai Elexio could be offered at a starting price of 140,000 yuan (approx. Rs 16.88 lakh)

Aiming to make a strong comeback in the Chinese EV market, Hyundai is planning to launch multiple new models including BEVs, PHEVs and EREVs. These will be manufactured by Beijing Hyundai, a joint venture between Hyundai and Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer BAIC. Both entities have collectively allocated an investment war chest of $1.1 billion to bolster EV development and tackle rivals like BYD, Tesla, NIO and XPeng.

One of the upcoming products is the Hyundai Elexio electric SUV, which had made its global debut in May 2025. Now, with the homologation and sales license applications filed in China, some of the key specs have been published on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Elexio EV – Performance, range

In March 2025, a mysterious Hyundai EV was teased which was speculated to be China-exclusive Ioniq 4, based on Kia EV5. However, it was revealed as Hyundai Elexio, which will be based on Hyundai’s advanced E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) with 800-volt architecture. As per the information posted on MIIT website, Hyundai Elexio will be available in two variants.

One of these will be a front-wheel drive variant, equipped with a single EM16 motor installed on the front axle. Max power output is 160 kW (218 PS). The other variant will have an all-wheel drive setup. In addition to the 160-kW motor at the front, it will have a 73 kW (99 PS) motor mounted on the rear axle. Combined power output will be 233 kW (317 PS). Top speed of both variants is capped at 185 km/h.

While battery capacity details have not been revealed, it is possible that Hyundai Elexio could use a 101.7 kWh battery pack. In that case, it will be the second largest battery pack for a Hyundai electric car. As of now, Hyundai Ioniq 9 has the largest battery pack of 110.3?kWh among all models.

Information available on MIIT website shows that Hyundai Elexio will be using a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It will be sourced from FinDream, a subsidiary of BYD. Hyundai had earlier stated that the Elexio electric SUV will have a range of 700 km (CLTC standards). This will be around 570 km, when measured as per WLTP standards. Real-world range of Hyundai Elexio is expected to be around 500 to 550 km.

Dimensionally, the Hyundai Elexio is 4,615 mm tall, 1,875 mm wide, 1,673 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. Kerb weight of the front wheel drive variant and the all-wheel drive variant is 2039 kg and 2184 kg, respectively.

Hyundai Elexio – Styling and features

One can notice a dynamic mix of sportiness, classic SUV design and family-oriented vibes. Standout features include the four-point pixel lighting elements. Four on each side, the total, number 8, is considered a sign of good fortune in China. Other features include a closed-off grille, prominent bumper, squarish wheel arches, sporty aero alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars and flush door handles.

Hyundai Elexio EV has features like a panoramic sunroof, roof rack, multiple cameras and front and rear radar. Inside, the SUV is expected to get an advanced touchscreen infotainment system, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip. Other highlights include a head-up display (HUD), voice commands and smart assistant.

Hyundai Elexio could be launched in China at a starting price of around 140,000 yuan (Rs 16.88 lakh). While initially catering to the Chinese market, export opportunities can be considered at a later date. Elexio may not be launched in India, but Hyundai will be introducing 26 new models here by 2030.