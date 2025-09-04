Hyundai Expands Knight Edition Line-Up with i20, Alcazar and Creta Electric

Hyundai Motor India has widened its popular Knight Edition line-up with three new entries — the i20 Knight, Alcazar Knight, and the first-ever Creta Electric Knight. This takes the Knight family to six models, joining the existing Venue, Exter, and Creta Knight.

The Knight Edition theme has worked well for Hyundai since its debut in 2022, with more than 77,000 units already sold. The formula is simple: take a regular Hyundai SUV or hatchback, give it an all-black treatment inside and out, add subtle design tweaks, and package it with features that appeal to younger, style-conscious buyers.

Creta Electric Knight: The Headliner

The biggest talking point is the Creta Electric Knight, Hyundai’s first EV to join the Knight line-up. It is available with two battery options — 42 kWh (420 km claimed range) and 51.4 kWh (510 km range). Prices range between Rs 21.44 lakh and Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the battery pack and whether buyers opt for a home charger. This positions it at a premium compared to most mainstream EVs, but Hyundai is betting on the Creta brand’s strength to pull in customers.

i20 Knight and N Line Knight

For the hatchback segment, the i20 Knight gets the familiar 1.2L petrol engine with manual and CVT options, priced between Rs 9.14 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh. The i20 N Line Knight, aimed at enthusiasts, sits higher at Rs 11.42–12.52 lakh with a 1.0L turbo-petrol. The Knight treatment adds dark cosmetic touches, brass interior inserts, and a sportier feel, aimed at younger buyers looking for flair in the premium hatchback space.

Alcazar Knight: 7-Seater in Black

The Alcazar Knight caters to family buyers who also want the stealthy Knight look. Offered with a 1.5L turbo-petrol (DCT) and 1.5L diesel (AT), both in 7-seater Signature trims, prices are set between Rs 21.50 lakh and Rs 21.70 lakh.

What’s New Across the Range?

Beyond just the Knight editions, Hyundai has slipped in feature upgrades across the i20 and Alcazar range. The i20 and i20 N Line now get a sporty rear spoiler, dashcam, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The Alcazar Signature trims now also feature a dashcam as standard. For added appeal, Hyundai has introduced a Matte Black colour option for the Creta Electric Knight and Alcazar Knight, expanding choices for buyers who want exclusivity.

Why It Matters

Hyundai’s Knight Edition strategy is clearly more than just a special-edition gimmick. By standardising the blacked-out aesthetic across multiple models and now even an EV, Hyundai is building a sub-brand identity similar to how other carmakers push “dark editions”. With festive season demand about to pick up, these new Knight models could give Hyundai an edge in showrooms, particularly among younger urban buyers who want more style without necessarily paying for a higher variant.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The festive season is a time of celebration, joy and new beginnings, we are delighted to mark it with the introduction of CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight. The allure of colour ‘Black’ in the Knight line up embodies the bold spirit of today’s young Indian buyers while asserting a commanding road presence. These new launches reflect our commitment to anticipating customer aspirations and delivering products that enhance both their journeys and lifestyles. With the introduction of new Knight line up, we aim to offer something special to our customers.”