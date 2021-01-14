Hyundai Exports First Batch Of 125 Cars To Nepal Via Train – Creta, Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai India starts eco friendly exports to Nepal via railways

Hyundai India has started car exports to Nepal via railways from from Walajabad Railway Hub near Irungattukkottai, Chennai. Close to the HMIL Production facility in the region. The first consignment was of 125 cars loaded in 25 rakes.

An eco-friendly solution that reduced carbon footprint by 20,260 tonnes. The export consignment was flagged-off by Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, and Mr S Subramanian, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway. Of course, this is possible owing to the fact that Nepal shares a border with India. And such innovative export routes benefit from a continuous route.

While HMIL sits at second position in the domestic market where volumes are concerned, its exports are higher than all others. This is possible because a number of Hyundai cars are exported from here. This helps provide Hyundai with a favourable grand total time and again.

Train route for Hyundai exports

The train will reach India-Nepal border at Nautanwa, near the border town of Sonauli. Last-mile delivery will be through the roadways owing to the region’s topography. Total on-road movement time is expected to reduce from 8 days to 5 days. As a result, cars will reach the region faster. Consequently, also in a more eco-friendly manner.

Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai is committed to eco-friendly initiatives. As a progressive OEM, all our production processes follow Green practices for conservation of natural resources.

The zero-wastage of water and using over 70% of renewable energy in the HMI plant has set a benchmark in the industry. To further enhance our initiatives following global direction of ‘Progress For Humanity’, we have commenced our first-ever eco-friendly Exports operations through Railways by dispatching 125 cars in 25 rakes in this first consignment to Nepal, reducing Carbon footprint by 20,260 tons.”

Use of railways for Hyundai dispatches

Coastal shipment for domestic logistics of cars is already in use. HMIL sends over 14 percent of its domestic car volumes by rail route. The company thanks Indian Railways for its support of innovative practices. This in turn paves the way for long-lasting positive impact on the environment. Just last month, HMIL reported about 20k units in exports.

Hyundai exports cars to over 88 countries. The 3 million vehicle export milestone was reported in 2020. HMIL reached its first 5 lakh export milestone in March 2008, 10 lakh in February 2010, 20 lakh cars in March 2014, and 30 lakh Cars in January 2020. In the domestic front, HMIL has also used waterways to send cars across India from the Irungattukkottai-based production facility.