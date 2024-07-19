Woman Buys Hyundai Exter Automatic To Tackle Darjeeling’s Slopes – Says Best Decision Ever

Friends and family advised her to buy a manual car. Automatic will not work on the steep roads of Darjeeling , they said. She has proved them wrong and is very happy with her first car.

For first time car users, one of the big decisions is the choice between a manual and automatic gearbox. A Reddit user, based in Darjeeling, faced a similar situation when she was planning to buy her first car. After trying multiple options, she finally settled for Hyundai Exter SX AMT.

Initial challenges while learning to drive

According to the user, she started learning to drive in a manual car. While negotiating through the hills of Darjeeling is in itself a challenge, the user found uphill inclines to be the most difficult. In such situations, the manual car will start to roll down backwards due to a mismatch between the timing of the clutch and accelerator. First time car users often face this problem. The situation gets worse when negotiating a steep incline in a car that does not have hill start assist control function.

An automatic gearbox can deliver better results in such scenarios. It can be especially beneficial for first time car users. But surprisingly, no one made a recommendation to the user to choose an automatic option. The user mentions that hardly anyone owns an automatic car in her town. Moreover, no one was sure how an automatic car would work in the hills. Most people recommended choosing a manual car, as they felt that an automatic transmission won’t be reliable for the steep roads of Darjeeling.

Going against the norm

Initially, even the user was sceptical about buying an automatic car. And the recommendations from her friends and family members supported her doubts. However, based on her instincts, the user carried out extensive online research. It revealed some real facts and insights, which prompted the user to choose Exter automatic. Following her experience with Exter SUV, the user has described it as “the best decision I made for myself”.

Exter automatic driving experience in the hills

According to the user, one of the best things she likes is the smooth engine performance and easy driving dynamics. Even when negotiating the steepest of inclines in Darjeeling, Exter performed brilliantly. There were no issues with pickup or any other problems. The user is glad that she chose Hyundai Exter automatic and recommends it to everyone who may be “struggling to drive”. It is with the Exter automatic that the user has been able to gain the confidence to drive freely across the challenging uphill and downhill roads of Darjeeling.

Hyundai Exter is equipped with a powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 83 PS and 113.8 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and Smart Auto AMT. Exter automatic also has first-in-segment paddle shifters. This feature can be advantageous in situations such as overtaking or when going downhill. Exter is also equipped with hill start assist control (HAC). This can be useful, especially for people living in hilly regions such as Darjeeling.

Overall, the Exter owner’s experience highlights the importance of the willingness to go against the norm to find the best solution. The Hyundai Exter SX AMT has not only made driving in Darjeeling more manageable, but also transformed it into an enjoyable and exciting experience.