Hyundai Exter Bookings Open At Rs 11k – Petrol, CNG, 15 Variants, 9 Colours

Hyundai Exter will rival the Tata Punch – It will come in petrol and CNG option from Day 1

Are you ready to think outside the box? Hyundai EXTER, the latest SUV from Hyundai, is here to inspire your outdoor adventures. This all-new vehicle draws inspiration from the natural world, embodying a sense of freedom and excitement that can only be experienced outside. Designed with a modern and trendy lifestyle in mind, the Hyundai EXTER is set to redefine the CUV/small car/tallboy experience.

The Hyundai EXTER offers versatile experiences that cater to your urban and outdoor lifestyle. Equipped with three powertrain options, you can choose between the 1.2L Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) with a 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) or the Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission).

Hyundai Exter Bookings Open – Variants and Colours

There’s also the 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. No matter which powertrain you choose, the Hyundai EXTER delivers consistent performance in diverse conditions, ensuring a delightful driving experience. With five trim options available – EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect – you have the flexibility to select the one that suits your preferences. Full variant list of Hyundai Exter is below.

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa S

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa S CNG

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa SX

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa SX DT

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa SX(O)

EXTER 1.2AMT Kappa SX(O) Connect

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa EX

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa EX(O)

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa S

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa S(O)

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX CNG

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX DT

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX(O)

EXTER 1.2MT Kappa SX(O) Connect

The Hyundai EXTER stands out with its unique colour, “Ranger Khaki,” which perfectly complements the SUV’s adventurous spirit. This colour reflects your desire for exploration while celebrating the thrill of setting out into the world. Take a look at the colour options below.

ATLAS WHITE

ATLAS WHITE + ABYSS BLACK

Cosmic blue

Cosmic blue + Abyss Black

Fiery red

Starry Night

Titan Grey

Tomboy Khaki

Tomboy Khaki + Abyss Black

The new Hyundai Exter micro SUV will be exclusively powered by a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that also powers the Venue, Aura and Grand i10 NIOS. This engine makes 83 hp power and 113.8 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT.

Hyundai Exter – Design

The exterior design of the Hyundai EXTER is a true embodiment of contemporary SUV aesthetics. The front grille features a prominent Parametric design, exuding a modern appeal that demands attention. The SUV’s striking appearance is further enhanced by H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps, and a sporty Skid Plate. The EXTER emblem on the front adds a touch of exclusivity to the SUV’s overall design.

On the sides, the Hyundai EXTER boasts Diamond Cut Alloy wheels that are housed within blacked-out wheel arches and side sill cladding. This design element emphasises the SUV’s outdoorsy persona and adds a dynamic touch to its profile. The floating roof design, complemented by Parametric Design C-Pillar garnish and sporty bridge-type Roof Rails, gives the Hyundai EXTER a youthful and modern appearance.

Hyundai EXTER goes beyond its stylish design and powertrain options. It offers smart mobility solutions to fulfil all your daily drive needs. Whether you’re embarking on a weekend getaway or seeking thrilling adventures off the beaten path, the Hyundai EXTER CUV is here.

With its exceptional features, modern aesthetics, and focus on outdoor experiences, the Hyundai EXTER is set to rejuvenate customer aspirations. It’s time to redefine your small car experience and explore the world with the Hyundai EXTER – a tallboy that thinks outside the box.