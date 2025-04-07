Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo Launch Price Rs 7.51L – Affordable Variant

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Hyundai, has just expanded its Hy-CNG Duo portfolio with a new affordable CNG variant for Exter. Called Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo, this is the most affordable variant of Exter packing the dual-cylinder CNG tech and prices start from Rs 7.51 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look at finer details.

Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo

In June 2024, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched Exter Hy-CNG Duo with dual cylinder CNG tech. This allowed for better packaging of Exter’s CNG storage offering better and more sophisticated. Prices started from Rs 8.5 lakh (Ex-sh) as the lineup started from the mid-spec S trim.

Fast forwarding to April 2024, Hyundai has launched a more affordable variant of Exter Hy-CNG Duo that starts from Rs 7.51 lakh (Ex-sh) based on entry-level EX trim. Which is almost Rs 1 lakh more affordable than last year’s launch price. This makes Exter Hy-CNG Duo more affordable, catering to a broader range of buyers.

Before this development, Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo was only available with S trim, SX trim and SX Knight trim. By launching it with EX trim, Hyundai made its dual-cylinder tech more widely available with buyers. It directly rivals Tata Motors’ Punch i-CNG, which first introduced dual-cylinder tech in this sub B-Segment SUV space.

Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo brings a lot of features and creature comforts to the table. For starters, it packs 6 airbags as standard along with 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders. There’s a 4.2-inch TFT MID screen in its instrument cluster, H-shaped LED tail lights, driver’s seat height adjustment, keyless entry and more.

Under the bonnet, Exter Hy-CNG Duo comes with a 1.2L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated Bi-fuel capable petrol engine. It is capable of generating 68 bhp of peak power and 95.2 Nm of peak torque when run on CNG. There’s only one 5-speed manual gearbox option and Hyundai is promising up to 27.1 km/kg of mileage (fuel efficiency) as well.

Statement by Hyundai

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to offering smart mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of the EX variant in the Hyundai EXTER Hy-CNG Duo lineup is a testament to our customer-centric approach, ensuring that smart mobility is accessible to a wider audience.

With its efficient bi-fuel technology, enhanced safety features and Hyundai’s signature reliability, the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo EX variant offers an optimal balance of affordability and efficiency. As we continue to expand our green mobility portfolio, we remain dedicated to providing innovative and value-driven solutions to our customers.”