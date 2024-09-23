Over 1 Lakh Exters Sold in India, Now Heading to South Africa

Two Decades, Eight Models: Hyundai’s Steady Export to South Africa

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) celebrates two decades of continuous exports to South Africa. A jourey that began in 2004. The recent addition to this export roster is Hyundai Exter. A small car that has joined the ranks of other popular models sent to South Africa. Now the eighth model to be exported to the region.

Thelineup of models sent to South Africa include Grand i10 NIOS, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Venue, Venue N Line, and Alcazar. The initial export batch of the Exter includes 996 units, contributing to Hyundai’s continued efforts to expand its presence in this market. Marking a strong start for this model in South Africa, export expansion succeeds on the back of cars tailored for global markets.

Tamil Nadu Plant Powers Global Markets

Hyundai Exter, like other exported Hyundai vehicles, is manufactured at HMIL’s factory in Tamil Nadu. This facility plays a crucial role in Hyundai’s export operations, enabling the company to meet global demand.

In the Indian market, Hyundai Exter has surpassed 1 lakh sales within a year of its launch. Exter is available in multiple variants, including a Hy-CNG (dual-cylinder CNG) option. And the recently introduced Knight Edition. Variants cater to evolving consumer demand, offering fuel-efficient alternatives alongside unique design elements in the Knight Edition.

Hyundai is Strengthening Its Market Share in South Africa with Exter

With 20 years of export experience, Hyundai continues its strategy of tailoring models to different global markets. Exter’s inclusion in the South African portfolio reinforces HMIL’s long-term commitment to expanding its reach and meeting global customer demend.

South Africa remains a key market for HMIL. The success of Hyundai models in South Africa has helped HMIL expand its footprint in this region. By exporting the Exter, Hyundai aims to strengthen its market share. Exter’s competitive pricing, combined with advanced features helps position it as an attractive option.

From India to the World: Hyundai Exter Set to Succeed in South Africa

Hyundai’s export growth reflects a broader vision of strengthening its global footprint. Supported by efficient production and strategic market penetration. South Africa is an important market for the company, further highlighted by the introduction of the Exter. Hyundai Motor India’s export strategy reflects a long-term vision to cater to diverse markets worldwide. By offering a variety of models and configurations, Hyundai ensures that it meets the expectations of different consumer segments in both India and international markets.

Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “South Africa has always been an important export market for HMIL, as most of the models that are manufactured at HMIL’s factory in Tamil Nadu are exported to South Africa. Also, 2024 is a milestone year for HMIL as it marks 20 years of exporting worldclass products to South Africa. ‘Made in India, Made for the World’ is a testament to HMIL’s manufacturing prowess as it is evident that our products are not only loved by the Indian audience, but garner appreciation from customers the world over. I am confident that the Hyundai EXTER would be highly appreciated in South Africa, replicating its success story and tremendous popularity in India.”