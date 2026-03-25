Hyundai Exter Facelift Targets Punch Buyers With Better Refinement

Hyundai Motor India has launched the 2026 Exter facelift, bringing a fresh set of updates to its entry SUV. With revised styling, updated interiors and added features, Exter aims to strengthen its position in a highly competitive segment dominated by strong sellers like Punch.

Since its debut, Exter has already crossed the 2 lakh sales milestone in India. A big reason behind this steady demand is its focus on everyday usability and refinement — an area where it continues to stand out.

Updated Design, More Premium Appeal

With the 2026 update, Exter gets a refreshed exterior that enhances its SUV stance while adding a more premium touch. The revised front fascia, larger grille and updated bumpers give it a sharper and more confident road presence. New alloy wheel designs and the addition of a sporty rear spoiler further improve its visual appeal. The overall design continues to strike a balance between urban styling and SUV ruggedness.

On the inside, Hyundai has introduced a new dual-tone Navy and Grey interior theme along with a 3D carbon-pattern dashboard finish. Elements like metal pedals and updated upholstery add to the sense of quality, making the cabin feel more upmarket than before.

4-Cylinder Engine – A Key Differentiator

While design and features play an important role, the biggest highlight of Exter continues to be its engine. In a segment where most rivals use 3-cylinder engines, Exter is powered by a 1.2L Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine. This difference is immediately noticeable in real-world driving conditions.

The engine feels smoother, more refined and more linear in its power delivery. Vibrations are minimal and the cabin remains quieter, especially in city traffic where these factors matter the most. This gives Exter a clear edge for buyers who prioritise comfort and smoothness over outright ruggedness.

A More Comfortable Everyday Drive

Refinement is not just about numbers — it is something you experience daily. Whether idling at signals or cruising through traffic, Exter’s engine feels more composed and less strained. Paired with both manual and AMT gearbox options, the overall driving experience remains easy and stress-free. This makes Exter particularly well-suited for urban usage, where smoothness and ease of driving play a crucial role.

Standing Out In A High-Volume Segment

The entry SUV segment is one of the most competitive in India, with high-volume players like Punch dominating monthly sales charts. However, Exter takes a slightly different approach.

Instead of focusing purely on rugged styling, Hyundai has prioritised refinement, comfort and a more premium cabin experience. This allows Exter to appeal to buyers who want an SUV feel, but with the smoothness of a hatchback.

Refinement Or Ruggedness

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift is not just about cosmetic updates. It reinforces what has always been its core strength — refinement. With improved styling, a more premium interior and a proven 4-cylinder engine, Exter continues to position itself as one of the smoothest and most comfortable options in its segment.

Starting at Rs 5.80 lakh (Ex-sh), Exter offers a strong alternative for buyers looking beyond just rugged appeal, and instead prioritising everyday comfort, ease of driving and long-term usability.