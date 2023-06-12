Hyundai Exter gets Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

The same 1.2L NA petrol engine along with CNG bi-fuel tech will be present on Hyundai Exter crossover SUV

The sub 4m SUV space has seen a new sub-segment where Tata Punch has established dominance. Hyundai seems to be targeting this space with its radical new Exter. Now, the company has chosen dynamic Cricket icon Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for its upcoming Exter.

HMIL states that Hardik Pandya has an enduring, resilient, dependable, smart, confident and charismatic persona that will fall in line with what Exter is supposedly packing. The company also states that Hardik Pandya’s energetic lifestyle reflects and matches Exter’s, which is a bode for Gen Z to engage in travel, leisure and outdoor expeditions.

Hyunda Exter and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is a rising star in the cricket world. This youth icon is Indian Cricket Team’s T20 vice captain and the captain in Rohit Sharma’s absence. In IPL (Indian Premier League), Hardik Pandya is the reigning captain of Gujarat Titans.

The cricket icon is known for his ecstatic, energetic and vibrant lifestyle. Hyundai mentions that Hardik Pandya is the ideal fit to champion Exter’s brand campaigns. Hardik Pandya is the brand ambassador exclusively for Hyundai Exter and poses a strong case to match smart, dynamic and stand-out Exter.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai EXTER is an extraordinary SUV, it is entering the Indian market at time when style needs to be matched by substance, when value goes hand in hand with performance, thus giving consumers much more than they desire. To epitomize this symbolic image of Hyundai EXTER, we could think of none other than Hardik Pandya, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest stars in the recent history of the sport of cricket. Based on his great performances on the pitch as a leader and his great family values, we are confident that Hardik Pandya will amplify our brand campaign and help connect Hyundai EXTER to Gen MZ audiences.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hardik Pandya, said, “I am really excited to partner with Hyundai for their new and highly anticipated SUV – the Hyundai EXTER. I am very passionate about cars and this SUV fits into my style perfectly. It is spacious and stunning inside, dynamic on the outside and loaded with all that you need to venture outside. From its bold stance to its thrilling drive, this one is a real game changer. I am sure India will fall in love with the Hyundai EXTER.”

What do we know so far?

As of now, Hyundai Exter is a sub-compact crossover that aims to appeal to millennials, Gen Z, and first-time car buyers alike with its likable feature set and charisma. Hyundai is calling Exter a sub 4m SUV in its press material as well. It will be interesting to see where Exter will fall in terms of product positioning.

It will feature a new set of innovative elements like a tall-boy design, crossover DNA, body claddings, a single-pane sunroof, a built-in dashcam, CNG powertrain and a multitude of segment-first features. Launch will happen on 10th of July, 2023 and a starting price of Rs. 7 lakh is highly likely.