Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Launched With Twin-Cylinder Tech – Starts Rs 8.5L

Primary rival for Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo with twin-cylinder CNG tech is Tata Punch i-CNG and now offers more usable boot space

Advancing its alternate mobility solutions game, Hyundai has embraced twin-cylinder CNG technology that we first saw with Tata Altroz iCNG. Hyundai calls it Hy-CNG Duo and it first debuted with brand’s popular Exter. This way, Hyundai is stepping into a new chapter in CNG powertrains making it a lot more appealing and attractive for buyers.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo

Late last month, we reported Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) was foraying into twin-cylinder CNG technology as the company trademarked the Hy-CNG Duo name. Soon after this development, Hyundai has launched its first-ever Hy-CNG Duo equipped Exter sub 4m crossover SUV.

With the launch of Hy-CNG Duo, Hyundai is not phasing away the old single-cylinder variants. Instead, both single-cylinder and twin-cylinder CNG variants will be sold side-by-side. As of now, only Exter Hy-CNG Duo has been launched and the same tech might soon be available with vehicles like Grand i10 NIOS and Aura.

Prices start from Rs 8.5 lakh (Ex-sh). The company is offering twin-cylinder CNG tech on Exter starting from S Hy-CNG Duo, followed by SX Hy-CNG Duo (Rs 9.23 lakh, Ex-sh) and SX Knight Hy-CNG Duo (Rs 9.38 lakh, Ex-sh).

All these variants come equipped with a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol bi-fuel capable engine, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai is claiming up to 27.1 km/kg of mileage (fuel efficiency, ARAI tested). The twin-cylinders are capable of holding up to 60L of water equivalent.

Increased practicality

The company didn’t mention anything about starting the engine on CNG fuel, like Tata Motors i-CNG vehicles. However, there is an integrated electronic control unit that ensures seamless shifts between petrol and CNG fuels. Hy-CNG Duo will unlock massive potential for Exter sales, directly targeting Tata Punch i-CNG (twin-cylinder) that starts from Rs 7.23 lakh (Ex-sh).

With the twin-cylinder CNG kit, Hyundai has liberated a lot of usable space in Exter’s boot. Also, the tanks don’t stick out in an unappealing way, grabbing a lot of attention. Now, the CNG cylinders are neatly tucked away allowing a decently large usable space. This way, Hy-CNG Duo transforms CNG fuel from a poor man’s solution to a genuine Diesel replacement.

Statement from Hyundai Motors India Limited

Commenting on the introduction, Mr. Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to providing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. We are excited to launch our entry SUV- EXTER with Dual cylinder CNG technology.

With high fuel efficiency, ample boot space, and versatile offerings of the SUV, we are confident that the EXTER HY-CNG Duo will appeal to customers looking for a reliable and efficient vehicle that helps reduce their carbon footprint and also fulfils their desire for exploration.”