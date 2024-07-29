HomeCar NewsHyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Twin-Cylinder Reach Dealerships - Walkaround Video

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Twin-Cylinder Reach Dealerships – Walkaround Video

Akshay Kulkarni
Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Twin-Cylinder

With Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo twin-cylinder CNG kits, there is a lot more usable luggage space and a lot more appealing packaging

Among the leading CNG Bi-Fuel car manufacturers in India, Hyundai Motor has just upgraded their game in segment with Hy-CNG Duo. As the name suggests, Hy-CNG Duo has twin-cylinder technology that allows for better packaging in luggage area. Debuted with Exter, units have arrived at dealerships. Here’s how Hy-CNG on Exter looks in real life.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Twin Cylinder

First implemented by Tata Motors, twin-cylinder CNG kits have emerged as the go-to solution in the industry. Thus establishing supremacy over single-cylinder kits that used to be the norm. These cylinder kits were positioned right within the boot area robbing precious cargo space in those vehicles.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Boot

Single-cylinder kits are huge in Exter and take up almost half the boot space both vertically and horizontally. While twin-cylinder kits are much shorter in height and can be tucked away neatly. Thus liberating a significantly more usable cargo area. Also twin-cylinder kits are not a sore sight too.

Hyundai’s implementation of Hy-CNG Duo is very neatly executed. As seen in the walkaround video by Sushil Nawadkar, we can see the two cylinders neatly tucked away underneath a tray. Not only does Hy-CNG Duo look a lot neater than single-cylinder kits, but it also eliminates the loading lip for a flat boot floor.

With their Hy-CNG Duo kits, Hyundai is not offering a spare tyre. Instead, buyers will get a neatly packaged tyre mobility kit. This includes a tyre inflator and a sealant to repair the punctures. With Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo, the company is offering an elegant CNG mobility solution with OEM warranty.

It has to be noted that Hyundai is still selling the older single-cylinder kit equipped Exter alongside the newer Hy-CNG Duo kits. As seen in the walkaround video, Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo offers decent luggage space, thus enhancing its versatility.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Tyre Mobility Kit

27.1 km/kg mileage

There are two 30L water capacity CNG tanks in the boot of Exter Hy-CNG Duo. The engine is equipped with an integrated electronic control unit ensuring seamless switching between CNG and petrol fuels.

When running on CNG fuel, Exter’s 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine generates 68 bhp of peak power and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. There is a drop in performance metrics when compared to the 82 bhp and 113 Nm when run on petrol fuel.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Boot

Hyundai has launched Hy-CNG Duo twin-cylinder CNG kits with Exter in S, SX and SX Knight Edition trim levels. Prices for Exter Hy-CNG Duo start from Rs 8.5 lakh (Ex-sh), while prices for regular single-cylinder kits (both S trim level) start from Rs 8.43 lakh (Ex-sh).

