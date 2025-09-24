Hyundai Exter – Jack of All Trades, Master of Many

The phrase “Jack of all trades, master of none” is often used to describe something that tries to do everything but ends up excelling at nothing. But there’s another side to it — “Jack of all trades, master of many” — which defines someone that not only tries but succeeds at multiple things.

In the highly competitive B-SUV segment, Hyundai Exter fits this description perfectly. It is one of the few SUVs that manages to tick almost every box, making it a truly versatile option for Indian buyers. At the affordable end of this segment, Exter stands out as the “Jack of all trades, master of many.”

A Value Proposition That’s Hard to Ignore

Hyundai Exter is already one of the most successful B-SUVs in India. Priced between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom), it delivers strong value. With the recent GST 2.0 reforms, Exter gets even more attractive with a price cut of up to Rs 86,000, enhancing its affordability while retaining all its features and strengths.

This SUV’s success lies in its well-rounded appeal — stylish design, rugged stance, fuel-efficient engines, multiple powertrain choices, spacious interiors, and safety-first approach. It blends practicality with desirability in a way few rivals manage.

Rugged SUV Stance

Hyundai Exter has an upright and rugged SUV-like design that appeals strongly to Indian buyers. With its bold Knight Edition, chunky cladding, upright proportions, roof rails, and 185 mm ground clearance, Exter exudes road presence while being ready to handle tricky road conditions.

Refined & Fuel-Efficient Engines

Under the hood, the Exter is powered by Hyundai’s proven 1.2L Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine, known for its refinement and reliability. Buyers also get the option of a smooth 5-speed AMT for added convenience. For those prioritising mileage, Hyundai offers a Hy-CNG Duo kit with dual tanks that not only delivers excellent fuel efficiency but also preserves boot space.

Spacious & Feature-Packed Cabin

Exter’s tallboy design translates to class-leading space, offering generous headroom and comfort for all passengers. The cabin also comes loaded with premium features — a voice-assisted sunroof, rear AC vents, auto climate control, cruise control, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, and an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai even includes a dashcam with dual cameras, a unique touch in this segment.

Safety First

Hyundai has been a pioneer in offering safety as standard, and Exter is no exception. It was the first in its segment to introduce 6 airbags as standard. The SUV also gets three-point seatbelts and reminders for all occupants, along with over 40 safety features. Highlights include TPMS, hill assist control, rear parking camera, and electronic stability control.

Hyundai Exter combines style, technology, comfort, efficiency, and safety in a single package. With GST-driven price cuts making it even more attractive, Exter strengthens its position as one of the most compelling buys in the B-SUV space. It doesn’t just aim to please everyone — it succeeds. And that’s why Hyundai Exter isn’t just a “Jack of all trades.” It’s a Master of Many.