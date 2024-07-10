Hyundai Exter Goes Black With Knight Edition – Celebrates 1st Anniversary With 93k Sales

Knight Edition’ now makes its way to Hyundai Exter – 3rd model in the company lineup after Creta and Venue to get the Black treatment

Hyundai India celebrates the 1st anniversary of the Exter, a relatively newer but highly acclaimed SUV in the company lineup. Hyundai Exter was launched in India on 10 July, 2023, and to date the brand has sold 93,000 units of the Exter. Celebrating this 10 year milestone, Hyundai has officially launched the new Exter Knight Edition. This new addition follows the successful launch of the Knight Edition of Creta and Venue.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition

Hyundai Exter takes on the Tata Punch in the segment. Unlike Punch, which is also offered as an EV, Exter is only offered with Petrol and CNG options. With the Punch gaining in popularity, it is only fitting that Hyundai revamps the Exter lineup in order to contest aggressively.

This brings in the new Exter Knight Edition in a striking matte black exterior paint scheme, setting it apart from the regular exterior colour options of Ranger Khaki, Cosmic Blue, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Fiery Red and Atlas White besides dual tone options of Khaki, Cosmic and Atlas White shades which receive a contrasting Black roof.

Hyundai Exter Knight Edition offers an all-black stance with bold designs that form an instant appeal to a younger and more adventurous set of buyers in the country. The exterior updates on the new Knight Edition includes black side sill garnish, black finished skid plate at the front and rear, black alloy wheels and a Hyundai logo and EXTER emblem also in a black colour scheme. These all black colours are contrasted by red accents on the front bumper and rear tail gate along with red finished brake calipers. An exclusive Knight Emblem is also evident at the rear.

Interiors and Specs

Matching its all-black exteriors are also black interiors. Black coloured upholstery is accented with red stitching and piping while door handles and steering is seen in black satin. A black metal scuff plate black floor mats with red stitching and red footwell lighting completes its interior makeup. Hyundai Exter Knight Edition sees no change in its engine lineup. It continues to draw its power via a 1.2 liter Kappa petrol engine. This engine offers 81 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to 5 speed MT and Smart Auto AMT.

2024 Hyundai Exter Knight Edition Prices

Where pricing is concerned, the new Exter Knight Edition ranges from Rs 8,30,200 for the SX MT variant. SX (Dual Tone) is priced at Rs 8,62,200 while SX (O) Connect and SX (O) Connect (Dual Tone) are priced at Rs 9,70,800 and Rs 9,85,800 respectively. Where the AMT trims are concerned, pricing ranges from Rs 9,05,200 to 10,14,900 on the SX, Dual Tone and Connect.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai EXTER Knight, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Hyundai EXTER Knight, embodying the bold spirit of today’s young Indian buyers. The Hyundai EXTER has received a positive customer response with over 93,000 units sold to date. Leveraging the popularity of Black colour among SUV customers, the Hyundai EXTER Knight mirrors the changing aspirations of customers.

With its youthful & premium design, the Hyundai EXTER Knight aims to entice customers to traverse the unexplored and bring forth thrilling experience to live the Hyundai SUV life. The colour black often symbolizes modernity, elegance, power and sophistication, terms very commonly associated with SUVs, and we are confident that the Hyundai EXTER Knight with its striking road presence and offerings will match the aspirations of Indian customers.”