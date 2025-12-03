Hyundai Exter Owner Drives 1,030 km in 19 Hours — Calls It a Gem of a Car

New Exter, Hyundai’s compact SUV that has been winning hearts across Indian cities, recently proved its long-distance touring credentials in an incredible real-world test. An Exter owner from Bengaluru shared his thoughts on Reddit about the car. He drove a remarkable 1,030 kilometres in under 19 hours, taking on heavy rains, broken roads, and long highway stretches — all in his Hyundai Exter AMT.

A 1,000+ km Journey Through Rain and Rough Roads

Starting from Bengaluru at 4:25 AM, the journey covered Bengaluru – Gokak – Belgaum – Davangere – Bengaluru, with short breaks adding up to around 22 hours of total travel time. The owner clocked 1,030 km, spent ?6,000 on petrol (59 litres @ ?102.86 per litre), and achieved an impressive 17.5 km/l mileage — a testament to the Exter’s fuel efficiency even in tough conditions.

Despite spending nearly 15 hours driving through continuous rain, the Exter held its composure. The owner praised the car’s comfortable seating, high-speed stability, and confidence-inspiring ride quality, saying:

“The ride quality is really good. Even at triple-digit speeds, the car never felt out of control — maybe it’s the ESP and other electronics working in the background.”

Smooth AMT, Chilling AC and Solid Comfort

He added that the AMT gearbox handled both highway and ghat sections “beautifully”, with paddle shifters proving extremely useful for quick overtakes. The AC performance was another standout — “so effective that I had to raise the temperature because it got too cold too quickly.”

Inside, the Exter easily accommodated four adults with luggage, maintaining comfort even on broken roads. The driver summed it up well: “Apart from headlights, this is a gem of a car — comfortable, stable and fun to drive. The AMT tuning is brilliant, and Hyundai’s reliability makes it perfect for long trips.”

Highway-Proven and Family-Approved

The owner also addressed questions about space and suspension performance, confirming that even with five passengers and a full boot, the Exter handled the load effortlessly. “There’s more than enough clearance inside the wheel arch. I’ve driven it loaded during my wedding trip — no issue with suspension at all.”

Having clocked over 11,500 km, with 9,500 km of those on highways, he confidently calls the Exter an “underrated all-rounder” that can handle both city commutes and long hauls with ease. “You can cruise at 90-110 km/h comfortably with good mileage and comfort for front and back seats. This is a city car that feels at home on highways too.”

A Compact SUV That Punches Above Its Class

While the owner noted that the stock headlights could be improved for night driving, he was quick to add that it’s a minor issue in an otherwise well-rounded package. With features like ESP, paddle shifters, comfortable seats, and stable dynamics, the Exter delivers a big-car experience in a compact, efficient package.

For thousands of owners like him, the Hyundai Exter has become the go-to SUV that blends urban practicality with touring capability — a companion equally at ease in city traffic or 1,000-kilometre road trips.

Real-world stories like these prove that the Hyundai Exter is more than a city SUV — it’s a dependable, capable travel partner that brings Hyundai’s promise of quality, comfort and confidence to every journey.