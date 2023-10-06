Hyundai Exter Price Hiked By Up To Rs. 16,000 – 1st Ever Hike

The sole 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine on Hyundai Exter is offered with OEM factory-fitted CNG kit as well

For the first time since launch, Hyundai has hiked the prices for its newest offering Exter. Marketed as a sub 4m SUV, Exter crossover is Hyundai’s weapon to rival Tata’s Punch. Both share a lot of similarities and blow a ton of punches at each other. Does the new pricing hurt Exter’s position against Punch?

Hyundai Exter Price Hiked

The segment below Sub 4m SUVs is a rather interesting one. Dominated by hatchbacks, this segment had very little crossover and SUV DNA. In the recent past, Tata Punch carved a niche for itself and dominated this space with rugged DNA and 5 star crash safety rating from GNCAP. Punch’s fiercest rival yet, is Exter.

There are 7 trim levels on offer – EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect. As of now, Exeter started from Rs. 6 lakh (ex-sh) for base EX MT variant and went till Rs. 10.1 lakh for top-spec SX (O) Connect AMT variant.

The new price revision that Hyundai introduced with Exter, brings a hike of up to Rs. 16,000. Not all the variants get the same price hike. For starters, EX MT and SX (O) Connect AMT variants don’t get any price hike.

That said, SX (O) Connect MT DT variant gets the highest hike of the lot, resulting in an increase of Rs. 16,000. If you’re wondering which variant has the least price hike, it is SX (O) Connect AMT DT variant with Rs. 5,000 hike. Rest of the variants get a price hike of about Rs. 10,400.

Right now, Hyundai Exter prices, at least with base variant, still remain identical to launch prices and they nicely coincide with Tata Punch’s pricing. It is interesting to note that Tata Punch currently has regular pricing and not launch prices. Something that can’t be said about Exter’s.

What does Exter bring to the table?

Hyundai Exter is a well-thought-out vehicle that offers the right amount of features and creature comforts that will appeal to buyers of this segment. Features like a single-pane sunroof, a built-in dashcam, auto climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment with smartphone integration, a fully digital instrument cluster and more.

In terms of powertrains, Hyundai Exter has offered both petrol and petrol+CNG options to buyers. The 1.2L 4-cylinder petrol engine is Hyundai’s tried and tested unit. Gearbox options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. There may be an N Line version in the future if there is enough demand.

It will pack the 1.0L turbo petrol, mated to a 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT gearbox options. Similar to the one we recently saw with i20 N Line.