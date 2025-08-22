Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launch Price Starts Rs 7.98L – New Colour, Design, Features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the country’s best-selling car brands, is known to continually update its portfolio to keep its models fresh and appealing. Exeter sub 4m SUV is not different and is a recipient of Hyundai’s push. In August 2025, Hyundai launched Pro Pack for Exter bringing improved aesthetics and features. Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack

Ahead of the festive season, Hyundai is on the verge of boosting sales of Exter in the sub 4m SUV segment. In that regard, Hyundai just launched Pro Pack with Exter starting from Rs 7.98 lakh (Ex-sh). It is aimed at young and progressive customers who want a more rugged appearance with Exter.

Pro Pack for Exter made available for a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh (Ex-sh) is a culmination of styling updates that lend this sub 4m SUV a more rugged and muscular appearance. As per Hyundai, these styling upgrades and feature additions under Pro Pack are applicable to all variants above S+ MT variant.

As part of the rugged-ization process, Hyundai Exter Pro Pack brings an assertive wheel arch cladding and a robust side sill garnish. Both of these exterior highlights aim to lend this vehicle an off-road-y vibe that looks like it can take on any terrain.

Alongside these styling elements, Hyundai is also offering a new and premium Titan Grey Matte colourway that aims at complementing these new rugged elements. Keeping aside the visual updates Hyundai Exter Pro Pack brings for Rs 7.98 lakh (Ex-sh), we get added features in the form of Dashcam, which is quite handy in day-to-day situations.

Other than these styling upgrades and feature update, Exter Pro Pack remains the same and it continues with similar equipment as before. Even powertrains continue unchanged in the form of a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine that also gets bi-fuel CNG setup with twin cylinder implementation advertised as Hy-CNG Duo.

Statement from Hyundai

Announcing the PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are continuously evolving our product offerings to resonate with the aspirations of today’s young and progressive customers.

The introduction of PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER is a step further in this direction, combining bold styling, advanced technology and strong safety to create a truly distinctive value proposition. With its refreshed appeal, the PRO Pack in Hyundai EXTER strengthens our commitment to redefining customer delight and making every drive a PRO experience.”