Hyundai Exter production starts – 1st unit rolls out of plant

Key rivals to the Hyundai Exter will include the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Nissan Magnite and Citroen C3

The sub-4 meter SUV segment, which poses much promise among buyers in India, is set to get a new model in the form of the Hyundai Exter. Scheduled for official launch in the country on 10th July 2023, several features, engine specs and expected pricing have come to the fore.

Bookings have opened at company dealerships at Rs 11,000 and more recently Hyundai announced Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for the new Exter. Today, Hyundai India announced the start of production of Exter, with the first unit rolling out of the company plant in Chennai.

Hyundai Exter Production Starts

Hyundai Exter will be the 8th model in the company lineup in the SUV segment after the Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Alcazar, Kona, Tucson and Ioniq 5. It will measure 3,595mm in length, 1,595mm in width and 1,575mm in height. Hyundai Exter is based on the Grand i10 NIOS platform and will be positioned below the Venue in the company portfolio.

Colour options will include monotone and dual tone options of Atlas White, Atlas White + Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue, Cosmic Blue + Abyss Black, Fiery Red, Starry Night Titan Grey, Tomboy Khaki, and Tomboy Khaki + Abyss Black. To be presented in five broad trims of EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect, the 5 seater Exter will be further categorized into 15 variants and will get 2 fuel options of petrol and CNG.

Boasting of a combination of Hyundai’s SUV DNA and Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness, the new Exter gets a boxy design with split headlamp units, H-pattern LED daytime running lamps, and projector headlights in rectangular designs. It will also sport a blacked-out parametric front grille and the ‘EXTER’ lettering, cladded front bumper and faux silver skid plate.

For a better road presence it will sport flared wheel arches with thick cladding, dual tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a floating roof effect with a dual tone paint scheme and textured C pillars. It will also receive a shark fin antenna, ORVMs mounted on A pillars and a single pane electric sunroof.

Hyundai Exter – Best in segment features, space

The interiors will be spacious for upto 5 adults and targeting Gen customers, the Exter will be loaded with latest in infotainment with high tech features. It sports a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digitized driver display, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, power windows, etc. Safety will be via 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking camera and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages along with ABS and EBD.

Hyundai Exter will be powered by a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that also powers the Venue, Aura and Grand i10 NIOS. This engine makes 83 hp power and 113.8 Nm torque. The engine will be mated to a 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT. It will also draw power via a 1.2 liter Bi-fuel Kappa petrol + CNG engine. This CNG engine will have lower output figures and will be mated exclusively with a 5 speed manual transmission. No prices have been announced as on date but a price range from Rs 6-12 lakh (ex-showroom) is what can be expected.