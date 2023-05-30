Hyundai Exter Rear Design Officially Revealed – First Look

As opposed to the rivals like Punch, Citroen C3 and the likes, Hyundai Exter will be much more premium and feature loaded

Hyundai Exter is betting big on its new small vehicle. Calling it a small vehicle or a CUV is quite a commotion these days as the company refers to it as a sub 4m SUV like Venue. There might be surprises awaiting for the automotive fraternity regarding Exter’s size. That said, what isn’t a surprise though is that Exter will be loaded with features.

The South Korean brand’s newest offering for India gets a tall boy design, evident from official images. The roofline is rising in height towards the rear and tapers sharply at the end. Hyundai is pitting it as a lifestyle crossover product for the millennials and Gen Z along with first time car buyers.

Hyundai Exter features Crossover inspired design

Exter features H-shaped LED DRL signatures along with a parametric design front grille. Top variants get a round projector headlight encased in a square headlight housing. Just like the Venue, Exeter headlights are below its LED DRLs. There is a sleek black element below its clamshell bonnet that looks nice.

Alloy wheels are funky and will appeal to the intended buyer demographic. Rear gets an H-shaped LED taillight signature, mimicking the front DRL. Tailgate is rather flat and resembles those on offer with 3-row MPVs. It will ensure maximum interior space, though. There are roof rails that accentuate Exter’s height even more.

Safety is a priority

The South Korean brand seems to be emphasizing safety a lot. In anticipation of upcoming Indian Government’s six-airbag mandate, Hyundai Exter will be complying with it from day one. These six airbags are standard fitment across the lineup. Not just that, Hyundai is promising up to 26 safety features across variants except for E and S trims.

These include electronic stability program, vehicle stability management, hill assist, three-point seatbelts and seat belt reminders for all seats, burglar alarm, ABS, EBD, rear parking camera, TPMS, dashcam function, auto headlights, headlight escort function, and many more.

Feature loaded offering in sub 4m SUV space

Being a Hyundai, it will be feature loaded. A sunroof, burglar alarm, dual cameras with dashcam function, and burglar alarm are first in segment. Other features will include automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment with smartphone integration, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents and more.

Hyundai Exter will feature six trim levels namely EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX and SX (O). These trims will spawn 15 variants with choices between petrol and petrol+CNG powertrains. The 1.2L 4-pot motor generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm when run on petrol and 68 bhp and 95 Nm when run on CNG. Gearbox choices include a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Hyundai is offering nine colour choices as well.