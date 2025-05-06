Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Make Sunroof More Affordable

In a bid to offer smart mobility solutions to Gen Z buyers and other aspiring audiences, Hyundai Motor India has just launched two new variants to its entry-level SUV, the Exter. The company is expanding its variant lineup with Exter so that there is a variant for everyone, which may help boost sales aspect of this vehicle.

Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart

With the launch of Exter, Hyundai crafted a new vehicle that can be marketed as an SUV under their popular Venue sub 4m SUV. This way, the company is catering to India’s SUV needs across a broader price bracket. Now, Hyundai is further expanding Exter’s variant lineup to include new variants packing in-demand features.

That in-demand feature is a sunroof and is currently one of the most sought-after one in India. Hyundai is catering to this demand with S Smart and SX Smart trims, making sunroof more affordable. In Spetember 2024, Hyundai launched Exter S(O)+ at Rs 7.86 lakh (Ex-sh) making it the most affordable sunroof-equipped variant in Exter’s lineup.

Now, the bar is raised further as Exter can be had with an electronically operated sunroof for as low as Rs 7.68 lakh (Ex-sh). That is thanks to the just launched S Smart trim alongside slightly more feature-rich SX Smart trim that starts from Rs 8.16 lakh (Ex-sh). Both these trim levels get MT and AMT variants with Petrol engines along with Hy-CNG Duo versions as well.

While the sunroof is the main highlight of these newly added trim levels, Hyundai has added features like LED tail lights, Highline TPMS, 15-inch styled steel wheels, rear AC vents and LED DRLs with S Smart trim. On top of these, Hyundai added Smart key with push button start, shark fin antenna and projector headlights with SX Smart trim.

Other than these feature additions, Hyundai Exter continues to be powered by the same 1.2L Kappa NA Petrol 4-cylinder engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Hyundai has also transitioned to dual-cylinder CNG tech, which is offered with the just-launched Exter S Smart and SX Smart trim levels.

Statement from Hyundai Motor India

Commenting on the introduction of the new variants, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to democratizing technology and making meaningful innovations accessible to a wider set of customers.

The introduction of S Smart and SX Smart variants on the Hyundai EXTER is a reflection of this customer-centric philosophy. With these new variants, we are offering a more compelling value proposition to young and tech-savvy Indian buyers. We are confident that the Hyundai EXTER will continue to redefine aspirations and further strengthen its position as a preferred SUV for customers.”