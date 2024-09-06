Hyundai Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT), Hyundai Venue E with Sunroof Launched

Two new Hyundai Exter Variants – S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT)

Hyundai Exter is now available in S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) variants. The 1.2L Kappa petrol engine powers both models, ensuring efficient performance for daily use. These variants offer distinct transmission systems, with the S+ featuring an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) and the S(O)+ equipped with a Manual Transmission (MT).

The new Hyundai Exter sunroof variants cater to specific demand. The digital cluster, equipped with a Colour TFT Multi-Information Display (MID), offers real-time vehicle data to ensure an informed driving experience. Additionally, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing seamless smartphone integration for entertainment and navigation.

Safety First: Six Airbags and 3-Point Seatbelts for All

Exter focuses on convenience with power windows in all doors and rear AC vents to enhance passenger comfort. LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) ensure visibility on the road, while front and rear skid plates provide protection against minor impacts. The headlamp escort function offers added convenience by keeping the headlights on briefly after locking the vehicle.

Six airbags provide comprehensive protection for all passengers. Each seat comes equipped with a 3-point seatbelt, ensuring safety during every journey. The Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) includes a day and night mode, improving visibility during night drives. Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System helps monitor tyre health, alerting the driver to any significant pressure changes.

Hyundai Exter S+ (AMT) and S(O)+ (MT) Price

The Exter also features Electronic Stability Control (ESC), which works alongside Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) to enhance vehicle control on challenging terrains. The burglar alarm adds an additional layer of security, safeguarding the vehicle from unauthorised access. Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) ensures safe braking under various conditions. Impact-sensing auto door unlock feature enhances safety by automatically unlocking the doors after a collision. Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) alerts vehicles behind by flashing the hazard lights during sudden braking, reducing the risk of rear-end collisions. These features contribute to an overall safe and reliable driving experience.

The S(O)+ MT variant is priced at ?7,86,300 (Ex-showroom), making it a cost-effective option for those seeking a manual transmission. The S+ AMT variant, offering the convenience of automatic gear shifting, comes at ?8,43,900 (Ex-showroom), positioning it as a practical choice for urban drivers who prefer ease of operation. And for those specifically looking for a Hyundai Exter sunroof variant.

Hyundai VENUE E+ Priced to Compete: INR 8,23,100

The Hyundai VENUE E+ is priced at INR 8,23,100, making it a competitive offering in the compact SUV segment. This variant is powered by a Kappa 1.2 MPi petrol engine, providing reliable performance with a manual transmission.

Inside, the VENUE E+ offers a smart electric sunroof, a feature typically revered through buying patterns in India. This inclusion gives passengers to enjoy natural light and fresh air during their journeys. The digital cluster with a colour TFT Multi Information Display (MID) provides easy access to key driving information, enhancing user convenience. 60:40 rear seat split and 2-step rear reclining seat add versatility to the vehicle’s cabin, and also improve storage options, catering to varied needs.

Safety Meets Control: ESC, HAC

Safety is a key focus of the VENUE E+, with six airbags providing protection for all occupants. The day and night inside rearview mirror (IRVM) enhances visibility, improving safety in varying light conditions. Additionally, the VENUE E+ is equipped with 3-point seatbelts for all seats, ensuring comprehensive passenger protection.

Advanced safety systems such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) are standard in this model. ESC helps maintain vehicle stability during sharp turns or sudden maneuvers, while HAC prevents the rollback on inclines.