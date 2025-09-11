Hyundai Exter Updated Prices After New GST Rate – Up To Rs 86k Cut

Hyundai Motor India has announced a significant price reduction for its popular micro-SUV, the Exter, following the implementation of GST 2.0. With the government revising GST rates on sub-4 metre SUVs from 29–31 percent down to 18 percent, customers purchasing the Exter will now benefit from reduced ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 31,000 to Rs 86,000, depending on the variant. The new pricing will take effect from September 22, 2025.

Comprehensive Price Reductions Across Variants

The Hyundai Exter has quickly established itself as one of the most popular offerings in the entry-level SUV category. With the GST revision, all petrol, AMT, and CNG variants have seen a drop in prices, making the model even more attractive to budget-conscious buyers.

The entry-level Exter EX variant is now priced at Rs 5.68 lakh, down by Rs 31,867 from the previous Rs 5.99 lakh. Mid-level trims such as the S Smart and S+ are now cheaper by Rs 65,000 to Rs 68,000, bringing their effective prices closer to the hatchback segment while still offering SUV styling and features.

Automatic variants have also seen a meaningful reduction, with the SX Tech AMT coming down by Rs 78,720, now priced at Rs 8.44 lakh. The SX(O) AMT, among the top trims, gets one of the highest reductions at Rs 84,066, lowering its ex-showroom price to Rs 9.01 lakh.

CNG options, which have been gaining traction among customers looking for affordable running costs, also reflect the GST benefit. The EX Dual CNG is now Rs 64,043 cheaper, while the top-spec SX Tech Dual CNG has seen the maximum reduction of Rs 81,721, priced at Rs 8.76 lakh.

Strengthening Position in the Segment

The Exter competes in the crowded sub-4 metre SUV space against rivals like the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3. With the revised prices, Hyundai has enhanced the Exter’s value-for-money quotient, making it a compelling choice for customers who want SUV features at a competitive price.

The timing of the reduction is also strategic, as it comes ahead of the festive season — traditionally a peak period for vehicle sales in India. Buyers will now be able to take advantage of both the revised GST pricing as well as festive offers, boosting affordability.

By fully passing on the GST 2.0 benefits, Hyundai has ensured that the Exter continues to appeal to first-time SUV buyers, young urban families, and cost-conscious customers alike. With a refreshed price list and strong feature offerings, the Exter is well-positioned to capture further growth in the micro-SUV segment.

