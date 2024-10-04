Hyundai Festive Offers October 2024 Up To Rs 81K – Venue, Exter, i10, i20

While Venue sub 4m SUV gets the highest benefits among the Hyundai Super Delight Days festive offers, Exter gets the least benefits

It is raining offers in the automotive industry ahead of the festive season. When passion to buy a new vehicle is high, OEMs line up festive offers to attract buyers. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has just announced its festive offers that will benefit buyers by up to Rs 81K, depending on the model and variant.

Hyundai Festive Offers October 2024

Car buyers looking for a new vehicle ahead of the festive season, are likely to find Hyundai’s new offers attractive. The company’s new Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign is live and unlocks great benefits for car buyers considering exploring Hyundai’s ecosystem that expands to 1,388 sales and 1,580 service touchpoints.

Hyundai is offering monetary benefits that total up to Rs 81K. With Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign, customers can bring home their beloved Hyundai vehicle around the festive season. Not all vehicles get the benefits under the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign. Let’s break down the prices.

The newest vehicle under this campaign is Exter and the benefits it offers are up to Rs 42,972. Exter gets the lowest benefits within this campaign. Up next, we have i20 premium hatchback that gets up to Rs 55,000 worth of benefits around the festive season.

The smaller Grand i10 Nios hatchback gets more benefits than its larger sibling, which is up to Rs 58,000. Last vehicle in the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign that gets the highest benefits, is Venue sub 4m SUV. It gets up to Rs 80,629 worth benefits. Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign is valid till 31st October 2024.

Statement from Hyundai

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating

Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “This festive season, HMIL invites customers to embark on a journey filled with happiness, excitement, and cherished memories.

We are thrilled to launch the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign, a perfect way to engage with our customers during this festive season. The campaign reflects the deep-rooted emotional connections our customers share with their vehicles, especially during festivals when purchasing a new car is considered auspicious.

With this campaign, we want to make every visit to our showroom an exciting and joyous experience. To make the celebrations even more delightful, we have introduced new models and variants and are offering exclusive festive benefits across our range of cars, helping customers drive home their favorite Hyundai.”