Hyundai Genesis GV80 Coupe Trademarked In India – Luxury SUV Launch Intentions?

If Hyundai Genesis GV80 Coupe is launched in India, the luxury car buyers would be spoiled with a competitively priced option to choose from

If we take a look at Hyundai Group’s brand positioning across the world and then India, there is a stark difference. Globally, Kia is the lower end, Hyundai is in the middle and Genesis at the top. In India, however, Kia is the more premium one and Hyundai is the lower end, while Genesis is not introduced yet. But will that change?

Hyundai Genesis GV80 Coupe

India is currently on the verge of witnessing the dawn of coupe SUVs. Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt are on the verge of launching. In a rather interesting turn of events, Hyundai has trademarked a coupe SUV in India. But not in the compact SUV segment to rival Curvv and Basalt.

Instead, Hyundai’s upcoming (not confirmed) coupe SUV is a luxury offering that may introduce the Genesis brand in India. Genesis, is Hyundai’s luxury division. In the same line as Acura is for Honda, Lexus is to Toyota, Infinity is to Nissan, Cadillac is to General Motors, and many other examples.

In January 2023, Hyundai Genesis GV80 test mules were spotted testing on Indian roads without any camouflage too. Probably on a market study of some sort. Now, Hyundai has trademarked Genesis GV80 Coupe in India, as seen in the images below. Hyundai hasn’t confirmed introduction of Genesis brand in India and is likely to be an IP protection exercise.

If you’re wondering where the vehicle will land if launched in India, Genesis GV80 Coupe is a stylish coupe SUV measuring 4,965 mm in length, 1,975 mm in width, 1,710 mm in height and has a 2,955 mm long wheelbase. It comes with either a 300 bhp 2.5L TGDi engine or a 410 bhp supercharged 3.5L V6 petrol or a 375 bhp twin-turbo 3.5L V6 petrol. 80L fuel tank, AWD system with e-LSD, active suspension are other notable elements. .

Will Genesis redefine luxury segment in India?

Specs aside, we have to take a look at Genesis GV80 Coupe in a different light as it is a luxury offering. Genesis GV80 Coupe was just updated for MY2025 and that is what Hyundai has trademarked in India. In Genesis’ SUV lineup, GV80 Coupe is the flagship, which is longer than the GV80 it is based on.

It rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Audi Q8, BMW X6, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, Porsche Cayenne Coupe and others. Hyundai Genesis GV80 Coupe packs a lot of style and substance and is price-wise competitive to give the European rivals a run for their money. We would like Hyundai to launch Genesis vehicles in India apart from trademarking them for their IP protection.

Exterior design highlights include the large 22-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome to accentuate sportiness, red-painted 4-pot monoblock brake calipers, signature Genesis grill, Two-Line MLA headlights, matching LED tail lights, dynamic welcome lights, Coupe-specific bumper, dual mufflers with quad tips, Coupe-exclusive split spoiler, a bunch of glossy and matte colour option, among others.

Luxury highlights include acoustic double-glaze glass, front and rear ventilated and massaging seats, front and rear electrically operated seats, extensive use of soft-touch plastics and other exquisite materials, single-piece 27-inch OLED screen on the dashboard for infotainment and instrumentation, soft-close doors, ambient lighting, swanky Bang & Olufsen audio system, electrically operated boss-mode for rear occupants, optional 6-seat layout with captain chairs, plush carpets and more.