Hyundai Grand i10 discontinued

After this development, Hyundai now retails three hatchbacks- Santro, Grand i10 Nios and new i20

Hyundai Motors India has taken off Grand i10 from its official website. Dealers confirm that there is no new stock of the Grand i10. Select dealers have last few units of the old Grand i10 which are 2020 make, and are being offered at discount.

Grand i10 was the previous generation model of i10 which was on sale simultaneously with the new generation model NIOS since 2019. Hyundai India has not yet officially announced if the Grand i10 has been discontinued or not.

This development comes after the South Korean carmaker decided to trim down the lineup of some of its offerings such as Santro, Venue and Grand i10 Nios. This suggests that Hyundai is tailoring its product lineup by eliminating the slow performing models. A few new trims are also expected to be added in process.

Details of Grand i10

With this Hyundai has only three hatchback offerings in the form of Santro, Grand i10 Nios and all-new i20. Grand i10 was powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit which generated 82 BHP at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 4,000. It was mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Gi10 competed against the likes of other hatchbacks from the B2 segment such as Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ignis and Ford Figo. It was offered in two trim lines- Magna (Rs 5.91 lakh) and Sportz (Rs 5.99 lakh), ex-sh prices. Until Nov 2019, Grand i10 was offered with Era and Asta variants as well.

It is not clear as to why the model was discontinued. It is likely that it was let go because of production constraint, rather than low demand. There was enough demand for the cheaper Grand i10 variant in the market. But it seems Hyundai wants to focus their resources on more expensive cars like i20, Venue, Creta – which are not only in more demand, but also deliver more profits to the company.

Grand i10 Sales

The second generation model of i10 was first introduced in 2013 as a bigger model to its predecessor with many segment-first features and good value for money. It turned out to be one of the highest-selling products in its segment and overall.

The compact sedan Xcent was also based on the Grand i10 which was replaced by Grand i10 Nios-based Aura a year ago. Ever since Aura’s launch, Xcent is sold only for fleet and cab operators. The current Grand i10 Nios has been competitively priced between Rs 5.12 lakh and Rs 8.35 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) and is a certain crowd puller.

Other models discontinued

Recently, Hyundai pulled off the Corporate Edition trim of Santro and Grand i10 Nios. Launched in September 2020, the Corporate Edition models were introduced to boost sales during the festive season. With the year now over, Hyundai has rolled back these limited edition models. The company also discontinued the manual transmission from Venue 1.0-litre turbocharged variant.

Hyundai has a host of new products in pipeline which are expected to be launched in Indian in the near future. The most promising of those being a seven-seater version of Creta which is rumoured to be called Alcazar.