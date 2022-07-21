Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Asta CNG – New Top Variant Launch Price Rs 8.45 L

With Asta CNG, users will have access to the full range of features available with the hatchback

When petrol/diesel was not so pricey, CNG option was usually offered with base-spec and mid-spec variants. With rising fuel prices, even well-to-do folks have started to feel the pinch. This has led to increased demand for CNG cars across the spectrum. In response, carmakers are now trying to ensure that CNG option is available across most trims and models.

Working on the same lines, Hyundai has introduced CNG option for Grand i10 Nios Asta trim. CNG option was earlier available only with Nios Magna and Sportz trims. Equipment list for Asta CNG will be the same as that of Asta 1.2-litre petrol MT variant.

Nios Asta CNG Top Variant Features

As compared to Sportz CNG variant, Asta CNG will have additional features such as projector headlamps, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, rear chrome garnish and rear washer and wiper. On the inside, Asta CNG will have premium features like leather wrapped steering wheel, adjustable rear seat headrest, smart key with push button start, front power outlet, wireless charging, USB port and glove box cooling.

With a CNG tank occupying most of the boot space, Asta CNG will not get a luggage lamp. This is offered with Asta petrol variants. Another change as compared to Asta petrol variants is the 2.8-inch instrument cluster with CNG display. The same setup has been used for Sportz CNG variant as well. Standard Sportz and Asta petrol variants have a 5.3-inch instrument console.

Apart from above, rest of equipment list for Nios Asta CNG will be the same as that of its petrol-powered counterpart. Some key highlights include LED DRLs, radiator grille, ORVMs with integrated turn signals, roof rails, blacked out pillars and shark fin antenna. On the inside, the hatch is equipped with an 8-inch infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, electrically folding ORVMs, fully automatic temperature control, tilt steering, remote tailgate release and rear AC vent.

Nios Asta CNG specs

Powering Nios Asta CNG will be the 1.2-litre motor that generates 69 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It will be available with only 5-speed manual transmission. When running on petrol, this engine makes 83 PS and 114 Nm. Grand i10 Nios 1.2-litre petrol is offered with both manual and automatic transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Asta CNG Top Variant will have the complete range of safety features offered with the hatch. It includes features like rear parking camera with display, rear parking sensors, projector type front fog lamps, speed alert system, immobilizer, ABS with EBD, day and night IRVM and impact sensing auto door unlock.

At Rs 8.45 lakh, Asta CNG is now the most expensive i10 Nios variant. Even then, sales are expected to get a boost owing to increased demand for CNG cars. With lower CNG rates, the difference in pricing can be recovered within a few years. i10 Nios Asta 1.2 petrol manual range starts at Rs 7,53,000, whereas AMT variant is priced at Rs 8,01,500.