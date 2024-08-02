Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG Twin Cylinder Launch Price Rs 7.75 Lakh

Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo becomes the second vehicle in the Hyundai lineup to use this technology after Exter Hy-CNG Duo

Following the launch of the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo, there is now the new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG Dual Cylinder variant that has been launched in India. It comes in at a starting price of Rs 7.75 lakh going upto Rs 8.30 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) for the top spec model.

New Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo

Launched in 2019, the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback has accounted for sales over 4 lakh units to date. This new launch will take the demand of the Grand i10 NIOS to even greater heights. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG Dual Cylinder is presented in two variants of Magna and Sportz, both of which exude outstanding features and a host of on board technologies.

New i10 NIOS CNG gets a special Integrated Electronic Control Unit (ECU) allowing for seamless shift from petrol to CNG and vice versa. It will be sold alongside the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG (Single Cylinder) counterpart. It is being offered with a company fitted dual CNG system that comes in with a 3 year warranty.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG Dual Cylinder – Features

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS boasts of exclusive features. It gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs along with LED tail lamps at the rear. It also receives some sporty features with roof rails and shark fin antenna while the interiors also get some advanced driver and passenger comforts and conveniences.

The cabin is seen with a large 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, foot-well lighting, AC vents at the rear along with tilt option for steering wheel. The Grand i10 NIOS also shows off strong safety equipment with 6 airbags offered as standard, rear parking camera, TPMS highline, day and night IRVMs and electronic stability control along with hill start assist. Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is being sold alongside the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG (Single Cylinder) both offering the choice to run on petrol and CNG offering higher levels of fuel efficiently. The dual cylinder option however presents added boot space.

Commenting on the introduction of Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer-centric company, we keep our ears to the ground and ensure that every innovation reflects the true desires of our customers. The launch of the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is a testament to our commitment to innovate and provide sustainable mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With its advanced dual cylinder CNG system, great fuel efficiency and safety features, the Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo is designed to deliver a comfortable driving experience. I am confident our customers will appreciate Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo.”

Engine Specs

Grand i10 NIOS CNG Dual Cylinder variant comes in with a 1.2 L Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG). This engine makes 69 PS power and 95.2 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The automaker claims a 27.1 km/kg of fuel efficiency while the twin cylinder CNG tank capacity of 60 liters.