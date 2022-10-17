Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Discontinued – Aura, i20 Colours Update

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition got a special Corporate emblem, which was instantly recognisable

A rival to Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is one of the most sought-after products in the segment. Grand i10 NIOS is Hyundai’s highest-selling hatchback with consistent sales. Now that Santro is out of the picture, Grand i10 NIOS is the least expensive model in Hyundai’s current portfolio.

Grand i10 NIOS is offered with a petrol and petrol+CNG powertrain. A diesel powertrain was on offer as well. It was axed a few months ago along with Aura’s diesel powertrain. Grand i10 NIOS is under the limelight once again.

Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition Discontinued

To nudge Grand i10 NIOS sales, Hyundai launched Corporate Edition, based on Magna trim. Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition was launched at Rs 6,28,900 for MT and AMT was priced at Rs 6,97,700. In September 2022, Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition touched Rs. 6.33 lakh for MT and Rs. 7.04 lakh for AMT variants.

With the Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition discontinued, Hyundai has notified dealers to convert bookings to Magna variant. Even though Corporate Edition was based on Magna, it had certain niceties that the former lacked.

Corporate Edition variants got roof rails and rear chrome garnish. Gun Metal styled wheel and an easily recognisable ‘Corporate Emblem’. Other additions on the outside included black-painted ORVMs and a glossy black radiator grill. Interiors got special treatment as well.

Grand Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition sports an all-black interior with red accents. Found on its seats, AC vents and its gear boot. A 17.14 cm (6.75”) touchscreen infotainment with navigation through Smartphone Mirroring, added value over Magna trim. Hyundai is testing facelifted Grand i10. Launch is expected in 2023.

i20 & Aura Loses Colour Options

Hyundai has also cut down on some of the colours that i20 and Aura used to get before. i20 loses Sunburn Sway and Metallic Copper colour options. This might be due to a lack of demand. And Hyundai seems to be making space for in-demand colours in its production process.

Along with that, sub 4m sedan Aura, loses Vintage Brown colour from the options. Aura will now be offered only with Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, and Titan Grey. i20 colour options are currently limited to Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, and dual tone options for Polar White and Fiery Red with a Black roof.