Hyundai Hy-CNG Duo TVC Out – Space Bhi, Mileage Bhi

Hyundai Hy-CNG Duo offered with both Grand i10 NIOS and Exter use the same 1.2L 4-cyl Bi-Fuel NA Petrol engine, mated to a 5MT gearbox

For a long time, Hyundai has been at the forefront of providing smart mobility solutions in India and has positioned itself among the best-selling car brands in the Asian subcontinent. The company has catered to evolving customer needs and one such need was a smart CNG mobility solution.

Catering to this need, Hyundai launched its Hy-CNG Duo with twin-cylinder technology which liberates a lot of usable boot space, while still offering the vastly better fuel efficiency of a CNG powertrain. Hyundai currently offers Hy-CNG Duo technology with Grand i10 NIOS and Exter. In a new TVC, Hyundai demonstrates the versatility of Hy-CNG Duo with Exter.

Hyundai Hy-CNG Duo TVC

In a rather entertaining and impactful TVC, Hyundai demonstrates the versatility of Hy-CNG Duo and sends a lasting message, ‘Space Bhi, Mileage Bhi’. With this TVC, Hyundai aims to clear some of the prerequisite notions buyers have regarding CNG offerings consisting of a large single cylinder.

In setups like these, most of the usable boot space is consumed by the large single CNG cylinder, leaving little to no room for luggage. Also, single-cylinder setups are usually associated with being a poor man’s solution, while the vastly superior dual-cylinder setup employed by Hyundai emerges as a genuine lifestyle choice.

The TVC revolves around an Indian household expecting a lot of guests owing to a marriage reception happening soon. While receiving relatives and their luggage would be a hassle on a regular vehicle with a single-cylinder CNG setup, Hyundai’s Hy-CNG Duo demonstrated with an Exter shows how much more accommodating this setup is.

Also, we can see how the subject was far more enthusiastic and less embarrassed about the new Exter Hy-CNG Duo. This can’t be said about single-cylinder setups employed by rivals. Hyundai Hy-CNG Duo technology employed on Exter returns 27.1 km/kg (ARAI) and on Grand i10 NIOS returns 26.9 km/kg. These figures are not only impressive, but they further strengthen the brand’s message ‘Space Bhi, Mileage Bhi’.

Statement by Hyundai Motor India Limited

Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a brand committed to delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to see the growing contribution of our CNG-powered vehicles, which accounted for 13% of our total sales in September 2024. The introduction of Hy-CNG dual-cylinder technology has received very positive customer feedback, with the CNG powertrain’s contribution in the EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS rising to 25% and 20% respectively.

Our latest campaign for the Hy-CNG Duo technology in the EXTER and Grand i10 NIOS highlights the blend of convenience and fuel efficiency that our customers seek. With spacious interiors and advanced technology, these vehicles offer a great driving experience. We shall strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers with eco-friendly, high-performance solutions.”