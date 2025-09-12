Hyundai i10 NIOS, i20, Aura – New Prices With GST 2.0

Hyundai has introduced price cuts across range following government’s decision to reduce GST on passenger vehicles

Hyundai Motor India has announced price cuts across its entire model lineup. These new rates will come into effect from 22nd September 2025 as the company passes on the new GST 2.0 tax benefits to its customers. According to the company, this will include a price reduction of up to Rs. 2.4 lakh, depending on the model and variant. The new prices will make each of these models even more attractive especially to first time buyers while it will help to boost sales during the upcoming festivities.

Hyundai i20 – Price Reductions Across Variants

Hyundai i20, a premium B-segment hatchback, and a popular model in the company portfolio, sees a price cut upto Rs 85,000. Presented in Magna, Sportz and Asta trims, the Magna which was earlier priced at Rs 7,78,800 is down by Rs 66,415 to a new price of Rs 7,12,385, a difference of 9.32%. Magna Exe also sees a 9.32% decrease in pricing from Rs 7,50,900 to 6,86,865 while the IVT trim which was earlier priced at Rs 8,88,800 is now down by Rs 75,795 to Rs 8,13,005.

Mid-level trims Hyundai i20 Sportz which was earlier priced at Rs 8,41,800 is now at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7,74,403 relating to a Rs 67,397 difference. Sportz (O) andf Sportz (IVT) priced at Rs 9,05,000 and Rs 9,51,600 will be more affordable by Rs 77,177 and Rs 81,151 respectively seeing a price reduction by 9.32%. Sportz (O) IVT will now be available at Rs 9,14,713 following a 9.32% of Rs 82,277 reduction in pricing. Hyundai i20 Asta, Asta (O) and Asta (O) IVT will also be cheaper with their ex-showroom prices at Rs 8,61,211, Rs 9,14,539 and Rs 10,28,970 respectively, following lowering of GST percentages.

Hyundai i10 NIOS– Reduced Prices

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios prices have also been lowered by up to Rs 71,480 following GST rate cuts. These reduced prices are applicable from September 22. The percentage of price reduction is at 9.32% across all trims. The Era trim, earlier priced at 5,98,300 will get a 51,022 price cut to Rs 5,47,278 while the Magna gets a Rs 58,347 price cut to Rs 6,25,853.

The Corporate AMT, Sportz and Asta trims all carry a 9.32% price difference while the highest price cut is on the Sportz Dual CNG trim. This variant was earlier priced at Rs 8,38,200 while it is lower by 71,480 to Rs 7,66,720.

Hyundai Aura– Old Vs New Prices

Depending on variant, Hyundai Aura 5 seater sedan sees a price cut from Rs 55,780 to a maximum of Rs 76,316. Starting with the base E trim, the new pricing is at Rs 5,98,320, a Rs 55,780 or 9.32% price cut. The E CNG is now at Rs 6,90,432 following a Rs 64,368 price reduction while the recently introduce S AMT variant is at Rs 7,38,812.

The top end SX CNG, SX+ and SX (O) are now priced at Rs 8,41,635, Rs 8,18,584 and Rs 7,99,833 respectively, seeing a8.24%, 9.32% and 8.92% reduction in pricing. With this new pricing, the Hyundai Aura is set to capture a new set of buyers especially considering the upcoming festive season.