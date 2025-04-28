Hyundai i10 Records 3 Million Sales Milestone – A ‘Make in India’ Success Story

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has achieved a major milestone as its popular ‘Brand i10’ surpassed cumulative sales of over 3.3 million units globally. Of these, over 2 million units have been sold in India while more than 1.3 million units have been exported to over 140 countries, reinforcing Hyundai’s strong contribution towards the ‘Make in India, Made for the World’ vision.

The top export destinations for brand i10 include South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru. Hyundai Motor India stands tall as the country’s largest cumulative exporter of passenger vehicles, with exports contributing to over 20% of its overall sales.

Evolution of Brand i10

Launched in 2007, brand i10 has evolved through three generations: i10, Grand i10, and Grand i10 NIOS. Over the years, the i10 family has introduced segment-first features such as dual airbags, ABS, keyless entry, and more recently, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a wireless phone charger, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It is currently available with three powertrain options – 1.2L Kappa Petrol Manual, 1.2L Kappa Petrol AMT, and 1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG. Over its 18-year journey, the brand has consistently remained a strong choice for Indian car buyers, with HMIL selling over 1 lakh units annually on average.

Customer Profile

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has become an ideal first car for Indian families. In FY 2024-25, over 45% of its buyers were first-time car owners. More than 83% of Grand i10 NIOS customers are married, further establishing its reputation as a perfect family car. The model enjoys significant popularity across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Haryana – its top three markets.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are proud of the landmark achievement of surpassing 3 million cumulative sales of HMIL’s brand i10. With over 2 million units sold in India and over 1.3 million units exported to global markets, brand i10 stands as a shining example of HMIL’s commitment to delivering world-class products. What makes this milestone even more special is the fact that the current generation of i10 has achieved up to 91.3% localization for the domestic market, while it is 91.4% for the export models.

This success reflects the trust of our customers, the strength of Indian manufacturing, and HMIL’s dedication to creating smart mobility solutions for the world. With our upcoming plant in Maharashtra, we intend to expand exports to emerging as well as developed markets, increasing contribution of exports to overall sales and solidifying our commitment to Make in India, For the World.”