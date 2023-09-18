Hyundai i20 Amazon Grey – New Colour, Detailed Walkaround

The new Hyundai i20 facelift features a sole 1.2L NA petrol engine and misses out on a turbo petrol option like pre-facelift model

After Honda Jazz was discontinued, premium hatchback space has Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz. Within this not-so-crowded segment, Hyundai intends to bring newness in the form of a mid-life facelift, launched on September 8th. With this update, Hyundai introduced a new Amazon Grey monotone colour.

Hyundai i20 Amazon Grey – Looks subtle!

Apart from the Amazon Grey, Hyundai i20 facelift has five monotone colours and two dual-tone colours – Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White + Black Roof, and Fiery Red + Black Roof. Maybe Hyundai should have offered more dual-tone options including one with Amazon Grey.

The Car Show Youtube channel has uploaded a detailed walkaround of new Amazon Grey shade on a top-spec Asta (O) 1.2L iVT variant. In their video, we can see new i20 facelift with a new colour. Amazon Grey shade is a much subtler one when compared to some of the bright ones like Fiery Red, which Hyundai shows in press and marketing material.

The new Amazon Grey colour has a toned-down effect that will appeal to many conservative buyers who don’t want a flamboyant colour. Amazon Grey shares all the changes that Hyundai brought with the facelift with other colours.

Packs the same updates as other colours

Hyundai i20 facelift packs a bunch of minor updates. Prominent among these, is the new LED headlight that sports a reflector setup, as opposed to a projector setup of pre-facelift model. However, the new LED reflector headlights look much more modern along with new LED DRLs. i20 facelift now misses out on fog lamps too, present in pre-facelift model.

The grill is changed too and is more aggressive than before. Hyundai logo now sits on top of its new grill. It has a much flatter profile and is in silver finish and not chrome. Front and rear bumpers now sport glossy black elements that bring out i20’s sporty appeal. Side running board has these gloss black elements as well.

In profile, there are hardly any changes, except for a new design for 16-inch alloy wheels. Rear has subtler nips and tucks too. On the inside, overall dashboard design remains similar. However, Hyundai has made the interior dual-tone with a grey shade. This makes the car more airy than all-black theme of pre-facelift model.

Interior updates

Soft touch door pads for front occupants and the new semi-leatherette seat upholstery are new. Automatic variants get a remote engine start feature on the key itself. Sunroof, premium Bose speaker system with a sub-woofer, 10” infotainment screen, and digital instrument screen are some of its highlight features.

There are changes in engine configurations. Hyundai i20 facelift gets just one 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed MT or an iVT. Turbo petrol engine is not an option with standard i20 anymore. I20 N Line will bring the turbo petrol option in the future.